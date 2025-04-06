Interview Summary Video:

Lady Iran ~ Ariyanâ Biography:

Arıyanâ is an Âriyan/Iranian thinker rooted in the European diaspora. Her journey began with inner battles and burning philosophical questions that led her to study psychology and law at VU University in Amsterdam. This pursuit of truth eventually drew her back to the Middle East—not merely to study her culture, but to confront it head-on.

Born during her family’s escape after the islamic coup mislabeled as a “revolution,” she was raised in the West, surrounded by the principles of fundamental human rights and civic duty. Yet her heart kept pulling eastward—haunted by the question of why her own nation remained stripped of those same rights. The mystique of the East, with all its ancient depth and current distortion, became impossible to ignore. Her return marked a reckoning: a visceral search for her roots, her faith, and her identity—not just through scholarship, but through lived reality.

Today, Arıyanâ is a bold Iranian-Zionist activist, fearlessly advocating for women’s rights, monotheism, and liberation from misogynistic cults such as Islam. She draws clear, uncompromising lines between totalitarian ideologies and the divine principles of liberty, justice, and truth found in Âriyan and Biblical traditions.

Her voice is not theoretical—it is forged in fire: shaped by exile, refined through study, and sharpened by resistance. Her mission is unwavering—to speak truth with surgical precision, confront systems of oppression, and ignite an intellectual and spiritual awakening across Iran and the broader Ariyo-Western world.

Interview Structure Questioning:

Question 1:

Do you think the West has confused the Islamic regime with the Iranian people themselves?

What’s actually being erased in that confusion?

Question 2:

A lot of people believe Iran is inherently antisemitic or anti-Israel.

Why do you think the Islamic regime is so obsessed with Israel?

Where does that hatred actually come from—and is it Iranian at all?

Question 3:

Let’s talk about the Shah. He’s such a polarizing figure.

Some say he was a tyrant, others say a visionary.

How do you personally see him—and how did his father Reza Shah shape modern Iran before the revolution?

Question 4:

Here’s something I’ve always wondered.

If the Shah wanted to modernize Iran, how did he lose control?

Was the revolution inevitable—or was it stolen?

Question 5:

Final one for now:

Do revolutions ever stay in the hands of the people who spark them—or do they always risk being hijacked by something darker?

And in Iran’s case—who stole it?

