The Biodigital Convergence Transhumanist Report

Interview with Islamic Doctrine Expert Elaine Ellinger from a Non-Muslim Perspective! (Ep#58)

Tactics and Stratagem against Opposing Ideologies Explained!
Apr 23, 2025
Elaine Ellinger Biography:

Ms Ellinger's interest in Islam began in 1983 owing to a chance encounter with a Bahai refugee who fled Iran during the revolution. At that time, Ms Ellinger was working as a child protection Social Worker in Canada. Since then she has spent many years researching, writing and speaking about the growing influence of sharia in non-Islamic countries from the perspective of the non-Muslim.

Formerly, Canadian Director and senior researcher for a European think-tank focused on Islamic doctrine, she founded the 'Perspectives on Islam Society' in 2023 for the express purpose of providing public education on the primary teachings of Islam in the context of current events.

TIMELESS ESSAYS ABOUT ISLAM AND ITS DOCTRINE: WHAT IT INCLUDES AND WHY IT MATTERS: Ellinger, Elaine: 9781068876011: Books - Amazon.ca

Interview Structure Questioning:

1: Are there distinctions to be made between Islam, Islamists, and Jihadists?

2: What is Sharia law, and how is this being actively legally implemented in Canada?

3: What can you tell us about Hamas, Hezbollah, and the IRCG in Canada?

4: What’s you take on the ongoing “Free Palestine” protests going on throughout the country? Should government shut them down due to their blatant antisemitic rhetoric?

5: Do you think government officials need to define the boundaries of “freedom of religion” due to the mass influx of multiculturalism ideologies in Canada?

6: How does Islam use Western democracy against us, and are Canadian governing officials heeding your well researched warnings?

7: Tell us about your work, where you can be reached, and how you became impassioned to warn Canadians about the ongoing government-supported advance of Islamic influence.

8: Is Islam compatible with Western culture?

Interview Summary Video:

Elaine Ellinger’s website and social media links below:

https://www.perspectivesonislam.info/

https://x.com/Elaine_Ellinger

https://substack.com/@perspectivesonislam

Tom Dienes social media links listed below:

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100056379775590

https://twitter.com/dienes_tom

https://www.linkedin.com/in/tom-dienes-aa571428b/

