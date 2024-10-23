Playback speed
Share post
Interview with Former Anesthesiologist Dr. Rachel Maurice on the Nature of True Health Care Solutions over Allopathic Symptomatic Disease Management. (Ep#41)

Root Cause Analysis, and Preventative Solutions over Allopathic Symptomatic Disease Management!
Tom Dienes
Oct 23, 2024
Transcript

“I am a Canadian Medical Doctor who worked as an Anesthesiologist for 20 years in Canada. I left the practice of conventional medicine in pursuit of helping people heal from the root causes of disease rather than only treating symptoms.

With almost 30 years experience in the western medical system, I have realized the holes and gaps in mainstream medicine and changed the course of my learning. I have gathered together the skills that have been most beneficial to create a tool box from which I draw from based on your needs.

Working with me, you will receive the benefits of years of education and experience in conventional medicine, as well as the extensive research and experiential learning of alternative approaches including: Applied Quantum Biology, Holographic Memory Resolution (a unique trauma release method), Self Sabotage Mindset Coaching, Breathwork and Medical Intuition. 

Most recently, I dove into a revolutionary technology company called Lifewave. I am witnessing transformations in the health of people like nothing I have ever seen in my 30 years in the conventional medical system, and I want to share this with the world.” 

Education & Certifications

Bachelor of Science in Microbiology and Immunology 1989-1993
McGill University Montreal Quebec
 
Medical Degree 1993-1997
University of British Columbia Vancouver B.C.
 
Anesthesiology Residency FRCPC 1997-2002
University of Alberta Edmonton AB
 
Reiki 1st and 2nd Degrees 2020
 
Certified Breatheology Breathwork instructor 2021
Breatheology certified instructor program with Stig Severinsen
 
Breath Mastery Fundamentals 2021
O2 Collective, Dan Brule

Heart Math Clinical Certification for health professionals 
ongoing since Nov. 2021
 
Certificate of Medical Intuition 2021
ICMI ( International College of Medical Intuition Inc. )
 
FFSS- Freedom From Self Sabotage Coach 2022
Certified Christoff Self Sabotage Coach 
 
Certified Cancer Prevention Coach 2022
Wheel of Life Academy 
 
Certified Real Self Emotional Healing 2022
Wheel of Life Academy

Holographic Memory Resolution® Practitioner 2022

Applied Quantum Biology Practitioner 2023
Institute of Applied Quantum Biology, certified October 2023
 

Dr. Rachel Maurice social media links listed below:

https://www.rachelmauricemd.com/

https://www.facebook.com/rachel.maurice.94

https://www.instagram.com/rachel_maurice_md/

Dr. Rachel Maurice Endorsements:

https://thecrdchallenge.com/

https://www.youtube.com/@UndoctrinateYourself

https://www.jchristoff.com/overcoming-self-sabotage-program/

Tom Dienes social media links listed below:

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100056379775590

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100079327241646

https://twitter.com/dienes_tom

https://www.linkedin.com/in/tom-dienes-aa571428b/

The Sword of Justice Medical Constitution

Tom Dienes
·
Apr 9
The Sword of Justice Medical Constitution

To the Executive, Legislative, and Judicial Branches of Government:

Read full story

The Biodigital Convergence Transhumanist Report
The Biodigital Convergence Transhumanist Report
The Synchronization of Nanotechnology, Biotechnology, Information Technology, 6G Communication Technology, and Cognitive Technology is the Transhumanist Biodigital Convergence!
