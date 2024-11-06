Playback speed
Interview with Christian Teacher Jessica Tapia, and Her Battle Against State Sponsored Transgender & LGBTQIA2S+ Religion! (Ep#43)

A Christian Woman of G-d vs the Transgender & LGBTQIA2S+ Agenda
Tom Dienes
Nov 06, 2024
Jessica Tapia’s Verbatim Biography:

“I graduated from California Baptist University where I received my Bachelors Degree in Kinesiology, Single Subject Teaching Credential in Physical Education & Masters Degree in Education. I spent 6 years as a middle and high school Physical Education teacher before I was fired in January of 2023 when I stated I would not be able to comply with the transgender directives that were placed on me. My school district fired me because they “could not accommodate my religious beliefs”. Myself and Advocates for Faith & Freedom filed a lawsuit against the school district for violating my religious liberty, and we came to a settlement victory this past May. I was the first in my family to graduate college and to get married. At age 7 my grandmother began raising me because drug addiction had taken over my mom’s life. My grandmother raised me to know Jesus and took me to church. I also grew up not knowing who my father was and found him at age 18. I feel that God has continually positioned me since I was a little girl to stand for what is good, right, and true. I’m now living out my heart’s desire by being home caring for and educating my children. I’m currently working on a book that will tell more of story but even more so, will show readers how standing for truth really does lead to a life of liberty.”

https://faith-freedom.com/

https://faith-freedom.com/cases-all/teacher-fired-christian-beliefs-tapia

Revelation 21:8

New King James Version

But the cowardly, unbelieving, abominable, murderers, sexually immoral, sorcerers, idolaters, and all liars shall have their part in the lake which burns with fire and brimstone, which is the second death.”

https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Revelation+21%3A8&version=NKJV

Isaiah 5:20

King James Version

20 Woe unto them that call evil good, and good evil; that put darkness for light, and light for darkness; that put bitter for sweet, and sweet for bitter!

https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Isaiah+5:20&version=KJV

Jessica Tapia’s social media and links listed below:

https://msha.ke/imjessicatapia#links

https://www.instagram.com/imjessicatapia/

https://www.facebook.com/jessicashainatapia

https://www.foxnews.com/us/christian-ex-teacher-scores-big-payday-california-school-district-refusing-transgender-directives

Tom Dienes social media links listed below:

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100056379775590

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100079327241646

https://twitter.com/dienes_tom

https://www.linkedin.com/in/tom-dienes-aa571428b/

The Sword of Justice Medical Constitution

Tom Dienes
·
Apr 9
The Sword of Justice Medical Constitution

To the Executive, Legislative, and Judicial Branches of Government:

