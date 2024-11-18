Interview with Seer, Apostle, and Evangelist Todd Weatherly in the Service of Yeshua Hamashiach! (Ep#46)

THE BATTLE IS FOR THE ETERNAL SOULS OF MANKIND; Either for Darkness or the LIGHT!

“Todd is the co-founder of Field of Dreams Church, Adelaide, Australia. He is married to Rachel and has two children. He is an apostle and evangelist and desires to see people come into the fullness of ‘the finished work of the cross’. He has ministered extensively throughout the nations in crusades and conferences. Todd is a brilliant communicator and when he ministers he carries a strong healing, deliverance and prophetic anointing. Todd is also mandated to influence the leaders of all spheres of society, connecting with governmental and business officials.”

Mark 16:16-20

King James Version

16 He that believeth and is baptized shall be saved; but he that believeth not shall be damned.

17 And these signs shall follow them that believe; In my name shall they cast out devils; they shall speak with new tongues;

18 They shall take up serpents; and if they drink any deadly thing, it shall not hurt them; they shall lay hands on the sick, and they shall recover.

19 So then after the Lord had spoken unto them, he was received up into heaven, and sat on the right hand of God.

20 And they went forth, and preached every where, the Lord working with them, and confirming the word with signs following. Amen.

Ephesians 4:11-13

King James Version

11 And he gave some, apostles; and some, prophets; and some, evangelists; and some, pastors and teachers;

12 For the perfecting of the saints, for the work of the ministry, for the edifying of the body of Christ:

13 Till we all come in the unity of the faith, and of the knowledge of the Son of God, unto a perfect man, unto the measure of the stature of the fulness of Christ:

1 Corinthians 2:4-5

King James Version

4 And my speech and my preaching was not with enticing words of man's wisdom, but in demonstration of the Spirit and of power:

5 That your faith should not stand in the wisdom of men, but in the power of God.

