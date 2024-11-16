Playback speed
Share post
Interview with Board Certified Health Coach / Healthy & Awake Podcast Host Mike Vera on 5th Generation Warfare, and Counter Stratagem Tactics! (Ep#45)

Working to Bring Balance and Medical Justice back into the Healthcare System!
Tom Dienes
Nov 16, 2024
1
Transcript

Mike Vera isn’t just a Board Certified Health Coach (NBC-HWC); he’s a visionary in the realm of health and wellness. With an MS in Exercise and Health Promotion, backed by years as an adept personal trainer, Mike is now the leading force behind Avantia Health Optimization. As the host of Healthy & Awake Podcast, he delves into the realms of health, medicine, and the hidden dynamics of influence. With a solid grounding in cognitive psychology, Mike is exceptionally skilled in decoding the tactics that shape our perceptions—paving the way for empowerment in health and beyond.

Mike Vera’s website and social media links listed below:

https://mikevera.com/

https://mikevera.com/healthy-%26-awake-podcast

https://avantiahealthoptimization.com/

https://www.facebook.com/healthyandawakepodcast

https://www.youtube.com/@healthyandawakepodcast

https://x.com/MikeVeraHealth

https://www.tiktok.com/@healthyandawakepodcast

https://www.instagram.com/mikeverahealth/

'Healthy & Awake' Substack
Explore health through critical thinking at 'Healthy & Awake' Substack, where Mike Vera's unique 5th generation warfare lens reveals how information warfare influences our decisions, guiding us towards healthier choices.
By Mike Vera, NBC-HWC

Tom Dienes social media links listed below:

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100056379775590

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100079327241646

https://twitter.com/dienes_tom

https://www.linkedin.com/in/tom-dienes-aa571428b/

The Sword of Justice Medical Constitution

Tom Dienes
·
Apr 9
The Sword of Justice Medical Constitution

To the Executive, Legislative, and Judicial Branches of Government:

Read full story

