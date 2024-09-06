Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

Interview with Mechanical Engineering Tech Dale Richardson on Holding Alberta's 87 MLA's Accountable for the CPSA’s Protection of Convicted Pedophiles!(Ep#36)

Co-Host of the Karis Project: Let's Talk About Our Action Plan and the Battle of the Wills!
Tom Dienes
Sep 06, 2024
Share
Transcript
Image preview

Co-Host of the Karis Project

I am a father of two daughters Kaysha (26) and Karis (5), a family oriented Christian, I enjoy getting outdoors, and giving back to the community. I pioneered research into HVAC infection controls relative to Aerosol Generating Medical Procedures for the SARS-Cov- 2 pandemic response. My research papers Pioneered during my degree are published under the title “COVID-19 and Negligent Engineering Practices; “Will This Kill People?” The most recent research document is in the process of being published under the title “The Engineering of Bioterrorism, Child Trafficking, Treason and the Crime of Aggression Update II (A Preliminary Report and Analysis of Risk)”. I have spent the last four years researching the HVAC infection controls relative to COVID and fighting cases in multiple courts in Canada and the United States. Multiple high treason and other criminal complaints in Canada and the United States have been started based on my research that would have shut down the COVID response in the spring/summer of 2020 if it wasn’t unlawfully suppressed. This research has now been used to file petitions for redress of grievances in Alberta, Canada, Texas, Michigan, and Colorado. This research exposes the mechanism that was used to create the circumstances for widespread election fraud and substantiates the election fraud claims by President Trump. The research is being used for numerous proceedings in Canada and the United States.

My daughter Kaysha started The Karis Project to help combat child sex trafficking and other destructive ideologies that have been destroying Christian families. Many have supported The Karis Project in our fight against child trafficking. Kaysha decided to start the Karis project because her little sister has been trafficked the last three years. We have been working with people to get this information into the hands of the people and to teach them how to defend themselves lawfully.

Work related:

• Bachelor of Technology from Memorial University of Newfoundland, Engineering and Applied Science Major

• Diploma Mechanical Engineering Technology - SaskPolytech

• Member of Technology Professionals of Saskatchewan

• Member of ASET

• 5 year Member of ASHRAE

Dale Richardson’s websites and social media links listed below:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/DjsRichardson

Truth: https://truthsocial.com/@DjsRichardson

Research: https://t.co/A5uLiVi6Cf (Paperback)

https://t.co/cY8suV1qza (Ebook)

Dale’s Substack
My personal Substack that outlines the timeline of events behind my research into SARS-Cov-2 infection controls and the fallout from it.
By Dale J. Richardson

Allmylinks: https://allmylinks.com/djsrichardson

https://t.me/TheKarisProject

X: @TheKarisProject

TikTok: @thekarisproject

Instagram: @thekarisproject

Action plan: https://www.dsrkarisconsulting.com/the-karis-project-action-plan

Web: https://www.dsrkarisconsulting.com/the-karis-project

Support The Karis Project here: https://donorbox.org/the-karis-project

https://www.givesendgo.com/G9D4C

The Karis Project merch:

T-Shirts: https://www.randpfashiondesigns.com/product-page/the-karis-project-t-shirt

Coffee Mugs: https://www.randpfashiondesigns.com/product-page/the-karis-project-family-mug-collection

For the Flynn Movie: https://www.flynnmovie.com/TheKarisProject/

For the Wellness Company Products – Use Promo Code KARIS and link: https://www.twc.health/karis ~ 50% off for Veterans with proof of service!

Dr. William Makis: VIDEO - “Alberta Premier Danielle Smith could have gone down in history as a hero, in June 2024, after UCP's "Injection of Truth" event.”

https://x.com/MakisMD/status/1825696787291656367

Here is the thread of the Action Plan from earlier this year.

https://x.com/DjsRichardson/status/1831450634190717131

Tom Dienes social media links listed below:

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100056379775590

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100079327241646

https://twitter.com/dienes_tom

https://www.linkedin.com/in/tom-dienes-aa571428b/

The Sword of Justice Medical Constitution

Tom Dienes
·
Apr 9
The Sword of Justice Medical Constitution

Read full story
0 Comments
The Biodigital Convergence Transhumanist Report
The Biodigital Convergence Transhumanist Report
The Synchronization of Nanotechnology, Biotechnology, Information Technology, 6G Communication Technology, and Cognitive Technology is the Transhumanist Biodigital Convergence!
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
Overcast
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Tom Dienes
Recent Episodes
Interview with Dr. Peter McCullough on C19 Evidence Based Decision Making vs Medical Dogma of the General Consensus! (Ep#35)
  Tom Dienes
Interview with Dr. Jessica Rose on C19 Evidence Based Data Claims vs Government Dogma of the General Consensus! (Ep#34)
  Tom Dienes
Part # 2: Interview with Canadian Virologist Dr. David Speicher on Verifiable Scientific Evidence vs C19 Dogma on the Medical General…
  Tom Dienes
Interview with Persecuted Pastor Artur Pawlowski Regarding Freedom of Religion, Canadian Constitutional Rights, and Government Mandated C19…
  Tom Dienes
Interview with Dr. Joseph Sansone Who is a Psychotherapist Opposed to Psychopathic Authoritarianism - LAWFARE: Ban the C19 Jab Resolution…
  Tom Dienes
Part # 2: Interview with Beth Blackmore on Strengthening and Empowering Your Mental Health, Using Your Voice, and Being Strong Against…
  Tom Dienes
Part # 3: Interview with Civilian Intelligence Network's Manager Shawn Paul Melville Discussing His New Book Titled: GQD: The Transhumanist…
  Tom Dienes