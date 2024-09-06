Interview with Mechanical Engineering Tech Dale Richardson on Holding Alberta's 87 MLA's Accountable for the CPSA’s Protection of Convicted Pedophiles!(Ep#36)

Co-Host of the Karis Project

I am a father of two daughters Kaysha (26) and Karis (5), a family oriented Christian, I enjoy getting outdoors, and giving back to the community. I pioneered research into HVAC infection controls relative to Aerosol Generating Medical Procedures for the SARS-Cov- 2 pandemic response. My research papers Pioneered during my degree are published under the title “COVID-19 and Negligent Engineering Practices; “Will This Kill People?” The most recent research document is in the process of being published under the title “The Engineering of Bioterrorism, Child Trafficking, Treason and the Crime of Aggression Update II (A Preliminary Report and Analysis of Risk)”. I have spent the last four years researching the HVAC infection controls relative to COVID and fighting cases in multiple courts in Canada and the United States. Multiple high treason and other criminal complaints in Canada and the United States have been started based on my research that would have shut down the COVID response in the spring/summer of 2020 if it wasn’t unlawfully suppressed. This research has now been used to file petitions for redress of grievances in Alberta, Canada, Texas, Michigan, and Colorado. This research exposes the mechanism that was used to create the circumstances for widespread election fraud and substantiates the election fraud claims by President Trump. The research is being used for numerous proceedings in Canada and the United States.

My daughter Kaysha started The Karis Project to help combat child sex trafficking and other destructive ideologies that have been destroying Christian families. Many have supported The Karis Project in our fight against child trafficking. Kaysha decided to start the Karis project because her little sister has been trafficked the last three years. We have been working with people to get this information into the hands of the people and to teach them how to defend themselves lawfully.

Work related:

• Bachelor of Technology from Memorial University of Newfoundland, Engineering and Applied Science Major

• Diploma Mechanical Engineering Technology - SaskPolytech

• Member of Technology Professionals of Saskatchewan

• Member of ASET

• 5 year Member of ASHRAE

