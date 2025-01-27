Playback speed
Interview with MUFON's Media Relations Director Ron James: Accidental Truth - NEXT! (Ep#50)

Filmmaker Ron James Creator of MUFON Television Discusses UFO / UAP's
Tom Dienes
Jan 27, 2025
Ron James is a filmmaker, on-camera personality, writer, editor, researcher, content creator and entrepreneur.

His new documentary, "Accidental Truth, UFO Revelations", narrated by Matthew Modine, has won 28 film festival awards and was recently mentioned by name at the beginning of the latest UAVP congressional hearing by representative Tim Burchett.

The film has been called 'one of the most important UFO documentaries of all time". It lays out the case for legacy programs, and the truth behind the headlines that film seems to predict.

James is a regular guest in many related podcasts and TV shows, including "Ancient Aliens" and more. He works with shows such as "The Unexplained", "The Proof is out there", "Skinwalker Ranch" and more.

James is the co-founder of MUFON Television, an online TV channel boasting the world’s largest collection of commercial-free UAP related material.

He has created many feature length documentaries and dozens of original independent series episodes.

He has won 42 national awards, including 4 EBE awards, The Telly Award and the Aegis Award for Excellence in Broadcasting four times.

He currently makes his own shows including “Bigger Questions”, “Spacetime”, “MUFON Presents” and more.

The Sequel to Accidental Truth, called "Accidental Truth - NEXT" will again be narrated by Matthew Modine and will be released in late spring early summer 2025.

Ron James’ websites and social media links listed below:

https://mufontelevision.com/atinsider/

https://x.com/mufon

Tom Dienes social media links listed below:

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100056379775590

https://twitter.com/dienes_tom

https://www.linkedin.com/in/tom-dienes-aa571428b/

https://a.co/d/8TlUpzJ

The Biodigital Convergence Transhumanist Report Mission and Vision Statement

Tom Dienes
·
December 14, 2023
The Biodigital Convergence Transhumanist Report Mission and Vision Statement

World Governing C19 Health Fascist Decree:

Read full story
The Biodigital Convergence Transhumanist Report
The Biodigital Convergence Transhumanist Report
The Synchronization of Nanotechnology, Biotechnology, Information Technology, 6G Communication Technology, and Cognitive Technology is the Transhumanist Biodigital Convergence!
