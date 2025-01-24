Interview with Iranian American Marziyeh Amirizadeh on Radical Islamist Ideology, Israel, and Christian Persecution! (Ep#49)

BIOGRAPHY:

Marziyeh (Marzi) Amirizadeh is an Iranian American who immigrated to the US after being sentenced to death by hanging in Iran for the crime of converting to Christianity. She endured months of mental and physical hardships and intense interrogation in Evin prison- one of the most brutal prisons in the world.

Marzi is a published author, public speaker, and columnist. Her first book, Captive in Iran, recounts her capture and imprisonment. Her second book, A Love Journey with God, recounts how Marzi found God, the struggles she experienced as a Christian woman in an Islamic Country, and how God can turn any situation into triumph. She has shared her inspiring story throughout the United States and around the world, to bring awareness about the ongoing human rights violations and persecution of women and religious minorities in Iran.

Marzi also is the founder and president of NEW PERSIA organization that its mission is to be the voice of persecuted Christians and oppressed women under Islam, expose the lies of the Iranian Islamic regime, and restore the relationships between Persians, Jews, and Christians.

A Love Journey with God:

Read the remarkable and inspiring story of Marziyeh Amirizadeh, both before and after the events of her first book, Captive in Iran. She shares memories of growing up in Iran under the harsh dictates of Sharia law, which deprives women of even the most basic rights of self-determination. We follow her as her dreams of a college degree go unrealized, her wealthy brothers deprive her of her inheritance, and she struggles to earn a living in a culture where single women are viewed with suspicion and derision.

Most of all, she recounts the journey of her walk with Christ from her first thoughts and questions about faith to her imprisonment and death sentence, from her new life in the United States to her hopes and plans for the future. A Love Journey with God invites you to share in this very personal story of faith, courage, and hope.

Captive in Iran:

Marziyeh Amirizadeh and Maryam Rostampour knew they were putting their lives on the line. Islamic laws in Iran forbade them from sharing their Christian beliefs, but in three years, they’d covertly put New Testaments into the hands of twenty thousand of their countrymen and started two secret house churches.

In 2009, they were finally arrested and held in the notorious Evin Prison in Tehran, a place where inmates are routinely tortured and executions are commonplace. In the face of ruthless interrogations, persecution, and a death sentence, Marziyeh and Maryam chose to take the radical―and dangerous―step of sharing their faith inside the very walls of the government stronghold that was meant to silence them. In Captive in Iran, two courageous Iranian women recount how God used their 259 days in Evin Prison to shine His light into one of the world’s

