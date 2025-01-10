Interview with Senior Data Scientist and AI Consultant Sudhanshu Saxena on the Future of AI Governance & Militarized Potentialities! (Ep#48)

Senior Data Scientist, AI & Generative AI Consultant and Corporate Trainer: U.P. India

Sudhanshu Saxena is a Senior Data Scientist and AI consultant with over 17 years of experience in the fields of Artificial Intelligence, Data Science, and Business Intelligence. He specializes in building state-of-the-art analytical solutions and high-performing teams that help organizations make data-driven decisions. With expertise in deep learning, generative adversarial networks (GANs), natural language processing (NLP), computer vision, and big data analytics, Sudhanshu is passionate about unlocking the potential of data and leveraging cutting-edge AI techniques to drive innovation and solve complex challenges.

Sudhanshu has a deep technical background, holding a B.Tech in Electronics and Instrumentation and currently pursuing an M.Tech in Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning from IIT Jammu. His extensive career includes roles as an independent consultant, corporate trainer, and Sr. AI Consultant, where he has mentored professionals across various domains, including HR, to harness AI and Data Science for impactful business outcomes.

Notable projects led by Sudhanshu include building predictive maintenance solutions for the telecom industry, data governance frameworks, and generative AI models aligned with clients' goals. He has worked with organizations globally, delivering actionable insights through data analytics and reporting tools like Tableau and Snowflake, and has been instrumental in the development and deployment of large-scale AI applications.

As a trainer, Sudhanshu has designed and conducted numerous Data Science training programs for professionals and corporates, focusing on practical use cases, machine learning, and AI technologies. He is also actively involved in AI and Data Science consulting, offering solutions for real-time applications and business intelligence projects.

Sudhanshu’s career reflects his commitment to continuous learning and mentorship, aiming to build a culture of innovation and excellence within the AI community. His vision is to help organizations leverage AI and Data Science to drive measurable business improvements and foster strategic decision-making.

https://www.linkedin.com/in/sudhanshusaxena26/

er_sudhanshusaxena@yahoo.com

