Part # 2: Interview with Dr. Thorp Discussing America Out Loud Article: "US Government Coerced Leaders of Faith to Push COVID-19 Vaccines on Americans" by Maggie Thorp JD, and Jim Thorp MD (Ep#20)

The White House Biden Administration Chief of Staff Jeff Zients, and the United States Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy Took Judeo Christian Scripture Verses Out of Context to Coerce Faith Leaders into Promoting the C19 jabs!

“The Lord took us out of the narrow place (Mitzrayim) with a strong hand and an outstretched arm. (Deuteronomy 26:8)

“‘The narrow place’ refers to Covid.

‘A strong hand’ refers to the hand holding the syringe.

‘An outstretched arm’ is the arm receiving the vaccine.

The Bible’s message is clear: Go forth and be vaccinated, that ye may live!”57

https://faiths4vaccines.org/wp-content/uploads/Get-Vaccinated-Toolkit_Faith4Vaccines.pdf

“They bastardized so many verses from the Old and New Testament trying to tell us that God's miracle for the COVID pandemic was a vaccine.” ~ Dr. Thorp

“…And by the way, they actually referred to Dr. Collins in this as Reverend Dr. Collins, the Reverend Dr. Collins in quotes.” Dr. Thorp

Maggie Thorp is a commercial litigation attorney and legal writer-commentator whose law practice has involved both corporate bad faith and corporate fraud. She is licensed to practice law in both the State of Florida and State of Illinois, and has practiced in both the Northern and Middle U.S. District Courts of Florida, as well as before the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit. Most recently, she returned to academia to pursue a Master’s Degree at Duke Divinity School just prior to the onset of the pandemic, obtaining her degree in 2022. In addition to the practice of law, Maggie currently writes about the ethical and legal implications of the modern medical-industrial complex, including the widespread corruption of US government and the censorship of free speech. Dr. Jim Thorp is a Board-Certified Obstetrician Gynecologist and Maternal Fetal Medicine Physician with over 43 years of obstetrical experience. While serving as a clinician his entire career, he has also been active in clinical research, with approximately 200 publications. Dr. Thorp has seen over 22,800 high-risk pregnancies in the past three years. He has served as a reviewer for major medical journals, has served on the Board of Directors for the Society of Maternal Fetal Medicine, and also served the American Board of Obstetrics & Gynecology. He served in the United States Air Force as an Obstetrician Gynecologist, having been awarded a Health Professions Scholarship for his medical school education. Dr. Thorp testified in the US Senate under the Bush administration in 2003 for his expertise in treating the fetus as a patient with in-utero therapies. Most recently, Dr. Thorp has focused his research efforts on the COVID-19 pandemic and published several peer-reviewed scientific publications documenting the dangers of the vaccine in women of reproductive age and in pregnancy. His publications demonstrate that the COVID-19 “vaccination” experiment has been one of the greatest disasters in the history of medicine.

https://www.americaoutloud.news/us-government-coerced-leaders-of-faith-to-push-covid-19-vaccines-on-americans/

https://twitter.com/jathorpmfm/status/1827765763538563439

“The Florida Department of Health (FL DOH) accepted $1.8 BILLION U.S. Tax Dollars from HHS/CDC entering into a COVID-19 “cooperative agreement” contract, which interestingly began August 1, 2019, and extends to July 31, 2027 – they have already pocketed $1.2 BILLION with another $600 MILLION scheduled between now and July 31, 2027. See the link here and pictured below:”

https://www.usaspending.gov/award/ASST_NON_NU50CK000554_7523

ATTENTION: Dr. Thorp’s NEW BOOK TITLE:

SACRIFICE

HOW THE DEADLIEST VACCINE IN HISTORY

WAS PUSHED ON THE MOST VULNERABLE

You can find Dr. Thorp's TWO DOCS weekly hour long show, social media, and websites @ the links listed below:

https://twitter.com/jathorpmfm/status/1762178376721179038

“Click the link above to watch the Two Docs weekly hour-long show, our fifth show. This week's show is entitled "PRESERVING FREEDOM". The Two Docs show is hosted by Dr. Renata Moon an experienced Pediatrician with 25+ years of clinical experience, and myself an Ob/Gyn and Maternal Fetal Medicine (high risk pregnancy) with about 45 years of clinical experience. Combined, Drs Moon/Thorp have 70 years of clinical experience.” Quote from Dr. James Thorp on X

You can find Dr. Thorp and Dr. Moon from Two Docs on Brannon House, that's of General Flynn, World Tube Weekend Review, and the Patriot Channel.

https://www.worldviewweekend.com/profile/2-docs

https://www.worldviewweekend.com/tv/video/preserving-freedom

https://twitter.com/jathorpmfm

https://twitter.com/Maggie_Thorp

https://www.americaoutloud.news/author/jim-thorp-md-and-maggie-thorp/

https://www.americaoutloud.news/

FREEDOMINTRUTH.SUBSTACK.COM

The Wellness Company - TWC.HEALTH

Tom Dienes social media links listed below:

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100056379775590

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100079327241646

https://twitter.com/dienes_tom

https://twitter.com/sensereceptor/status/1771619000713142536?s=49

https://www.linkedin.com/in/tom-dienes-aa571428b/