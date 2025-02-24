Interview with Cybercrime Investigator and Victim Services Founder Jason Tschetter on Cryptocurrency Fraud! (Ep#52)

Cybercrime Investigators Looking to Create “Black Pearl” Legislation to Hold Digital Pirates Accountable for their Ruthless Fraud!

Meet the Founders:

“We work with both federal and local law enforcement, government organizations, law firms, and many other adjacent organizations to find ways to bring justice to victims of cybercrime, and create a world where our online identities are safe and fraud free.”

Mission:

Our mission is to be the bridge for Victims of online cybercrime related to cryptocurrency fraud, this bridge will be the path they take between Local Law Enforcement, Cybercrime Units and independent legal counsel.

We intend to build this bridge for Law Enforcement as a viable and accredited option to enhance legal action and restore fundamental justice .

​Canadian Charter of Rights - Section 7

Jason Tschetter: Founder and Lead Investigator

“Originally I was an EMT for the City of Edmonton for several years, eventually to slow down from the Front Line life I started teaching Basic Life Support for Health Care Providers and opened my own CPR Training School. Sadly I was a victim of a Cybercrime in 2021 and have made it my mission to find a way to aid victims of Cybercrime & Cryptocurrency Fraud.

​Now I have a background in law Enforcement and Outside Source Intelligence. I'm still a front-line worker after all, but here I can help people recover and find peace of mind that real people are working to find recovery after a cybercrime.”

Scott Bain: Founder and Director

“With a passion for security and education in Counter Terrorism I joined a security company in the early 1990's and gained experience in the security sector for the next few years. I have background in communications and the Canadian Armed Forces, and there I found a desire to help others and maintain the security of Canadian Citizens.

I joined Fraud Hunters Canada in 2021 after experiencing a cybercrime myself and now aid Cybercrime Victim services in the recovery of stollen cryptocurrency assets. I look forward to continuing my passion for security and helping others.”

With six vital roles Our Victim Service Center looks to Provide:

Counselling & Support for Mental Health

Verified Cryptocurrency Tracing with asset recovery- Chainalysis

Post Fraud Financial Advice

Accredited Private Investigations

Law Enforcement communication bridge

Legal Aid Referrals

``PLEASE DO NOT hire a “Chargeback / Asset Recovery / Hacker / International Investigator who claims they can return your stolen crypto for a percentage.”

These are classified as “Rebound Scams” and should be avoided at all costs. If you need more information or have been contacted by “The Blockchain” please hang up and stop all communication immediately. These are criminals attempting to scam you again.

Known Recovery Scams by RCMP: Action Refund / MyChargeBack / Cybertrace / Payback Ltd / Strategic Investigators.

We believe our work in assisting victims of cybercrime is vital, and if you agree, we encourage you to support our mission by signing and sharing our petition. With enough backing, we hope to secure the necessary resources to continue our fight against cybercrime.

OUR PETITION:

20,000 Signatures makes this a Federal Matter

You can sign and share the petition on “Change.org”: https://chng.it/vm7XSp6yGG

OUR DONATIONS PAGE:

Support Cybercrime Victim Services! Your donation helps us provide vital aid to victims and fight cybercrime. Together, we can make a difference! “GoFundMe.com”:

Cybercrime Victim Services GoFundMe Page

OUR REGISTERED LOBBYING PAGE:

Cybercrime Victim Services - Fraud Hunters Canada/Services aux victimes de cybercriminalité - Chasseurs de fraude Canada / Jason Tschetter, Member of the organization - 12-Month Lobbying Summary - - Lobbyists Registration System - Office of the Commissioner of Lobbying of Canada

Edmonton man turns to fraud-tracing group after losing $500K in cryptocurrency scam!

https://globalnews.ca/news/10185814/edmonton-man-turns-to-fraud-tracing-group-after-losing-500k-in-cryptocurrency-scam/

https://globalnews.ca/video/10186046/edmonton-man-loses-500k-in-cryptocurrency-scam/

I was personally scammed out of $190,000 in a Cryptocurrency scam 3-4 years ago…

Here’s my story link…

https://www.facebook.com/search/top?q=fdx%20crypto

NEVER AGAIN!

WARNING - FDXCRYPTO - MASTER CON ARTISTS - DOMAIN REGISTRAR WWW.NAMECHEAP.COM - HOSTING PROVIDER WWW.CLOUDFLARE.COM

My 2021/2022 Merry Christmas and Happy New Year’s DeFrauding Story from the Cowardly Snakes at FDXCrypto!

Untraceable Cryptocurrency Transactions & Financial Pressure Tactics Revealed!

This all began when I was browsing through my Facebook news feed, and I came across an article regarding Elon Musk’s successes investing in cryptocurrencies. I read through the article, and was impressed with the potential for making quick and large profit margins! You could say I was psychologically hooked in from this point onward. I cannot remember exactly how this article led me to

https://fdxcrypto.com

, but they were linked together somehow. I browsed their webpage, and reached out to their customer service department and was put into contact with a very flirtatious account manager named Kate Radic who ultimately placed me into the “care” of another account manager / professional trader / broker named “Calvin Pierce.” He was a very knowledgeable and confident “broker.” From this point I created a “trading account” with FDX crypto, and made small initial investments of $1000 & $3000 which “grew” rapidly according to the data listed within their web trader database. FDX Crypto’s web trader software is very sophisticated; including real time market numbers, graphs, and trading indicators at your fingertips. Calvin managed the account for me, and all his open and closed trading positions are listed under my account history.

Over a period of the last 3 months, “Calvin Pierce” (Broker) and “Alex Goldman” (Department Manager) with “FDX Crypto” defrauded me out of approximately $190,000 CAD by slowly gaining my trust through weekly phone conversations which produced what I believed to be, at the time, a trustworthy relationship. They knew exactly how to answer any of the questions of doubt or concern I had regarding our trading relationship. They are master con-artists, have no conscience, and they will tell you anything they deem you need to hear to gain your trust. Despite some concerns raised by those closest to me, I dismissed their warnings and chose to believe that FDX Crypto’s brokers, and web trader data was trustworthy. This has been the largest financial mistake I have ever made in my life, one of which I may never fully recover, and I want to warn others of their treacherous schemes. As I was led to believe, my initial small series of investments produced large returns, and so FDX escalated their deception and offered me a couple $25,000 USD “contractual” investment agreements which would “guarantee” returns of over $100,000 USD. I have attached their “contracts” under the comment section of this post for your review. The deception continues, and for the sake of keeping this story brief my investment and profits grew to approximately $247,000 USD.

Within the $190,000 CAD loss they also managed to convince me to make two purported CRA capital gains tax payments in the total amount of $131,340 CAD. Because I trusted them, they convinced me that I had to make these CRA capital gains taxes on my behalf before these funds could be released back into my bank account. This large sum of money reflects a double tax payment due to Calvin Pierce’s “broker error” of “transferring” the approximate initial amount of 66,000 CAD funds back into my “FDX trading account.” These misallocated funds did appear in my “trading account,” however they insisted that they could not reverse the process and that they would additionally compensate me, in the amount of $25,000 USD, for their error. This is also captured and reflected in the attached liquidation agreement provided by FDX Crypto. At this point FDX told me they suspended Calvin Pierce for his incompetence, and this is where Alex Goldman (FDX Financial Department Manager) took over my trading account. Despite all their efforts to correct Calvin’s mistake, he insisted that I would have to make a second payment for them to be able to legally release the funds. Alex Goldman swore by God, his family and children that he would ensure these funds would be returned to me. I felt so trapped and that I had no choice in the matter because I wanted my money back. I trusted “Alex Goldman,” and he promised me that after he confirmed the receipt of these capital gains tax funds he would call me back within 15 minutes to route the $247,712.73 back into my personal bank account. He never called back, but I did receive an unexpected call from Niko Jons with “Blockchain” looking for either Bitcoin mining or Ethereum gas fees to release the full amount back into my account. At this point the carrot dangling on the stick tactic was over, and I’ve never heard from Alex Goldman again.

FDX was supposed to liquidate this account on Dec. 30th 2021, as per our signed contractual agreement, under the direction of a financial department manager called Alex Goldman. He was assisting me with the liquidation process live on my smartphone via Anydesk. He was assisting me with transferring “capital gains taxes” to a specific CRA blockchain account in order to be able to release 247,712.73 USD into my bank account. After my second attempt at paying my capital gains taxes to the CRA, Mr. Goldman was to direct these funds back to my bank account via Exodus, and Shakepay. He never called back, and I received an unexpected random call from Niko Jons with finance@block-chaintax.com claiming that I had to pay an additional 7% in mining fees for these funds to be fully released, transferred, and confirmed within the blockchain. I’ve attached a screenshot of this email. After I refused to pay these “blockchain” mining fees, you’ll notice FDX placed what appears to be another “trade” order # 3081890 – Dec. 30th 2021 to purposely lose all the account funds in the amount of $247,843.75 USD to reduce my account balance to -131.02 USD.

All these transactions were processed as follows: The money was wired from my personal bank account to a FINTRAC exchange registered MSB (Money Service Business) – Netcoins & Shakepay. From this point I was advised live through Anydesk, by either Calvin Pierce or Alex Goldman, to purchase Bitcoin and transfer the crypto currency from Netcoins or ShakePay to a crypto wallet and portfolio tracker called Exodus. Once my Exodus digital wallet was funded, they directed me to transfer the full amount to an “FDX Wallet Address.” From this point I could view the funds within my FDX account # 801614044

Provided FDX Crypto Wallet I.D: 33gus8SXLQfqHV39uq4NzxXtqkEKC2WeaB

Exodus Transaction Deposit Wallet I.D: bc1qh4qs9gfqcldlp2sq3sjf2gsayke9xuenxmr35w

(All my financial transactions were deposited into the Exodus address listed above)

This is a brief summary of how I was defrauded out of $190,000 CAD over the last 3 months.

I have extensive email correspondence to prove how they deceived me through time sensitive financial pressure tactics laced with reassurance to deceive me every step of the way. To this day “Adam” Vega and “Niko Jons” with “Blockchain” are still contacting me to pay these fees or the funds will be returned to my FDX Crypto trading account. This is despite the fact Niko said the fund release to blockchain was irreversible.

My biggest takeaway: Thoroughly research those who want to invest your hard earned money, and don’t give them your trust no matter how knowledgeable, lucrative, and befriending they project themselves to be.

Romans 12:19-21 ~ New King James Version

19 “Beloved, do not avenge yourselves, but rather give place to wrath; for it is written, “Vengeance is Mine, I will repay,” says the Lord. 20 Therefore

“If your enemy is hungry, feed him;

If he is thirsty, give him a drink;

For in so doing you will heap coals of fire on his head.”

21 Do not be overcome by evil, but overcome evil with good.”

Lesson Learned - A Good Liar is Well Rewarded: TEMPORARILY!

Jason Tschetter websites and social media links listed below:

Need Help Now? Call Our Hotline: +1 (833) 963-1287

https://www.linkedin.com/in/jason-tschetter-605801101/

https://www.facebook.com/FraudHunters

