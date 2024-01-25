Interview with Dr. Cashell Southwick on Activating Regenerative Stem Cells & the Blank J&J (Janssen) C19 Jab Package Insert Story... (Ep#5)

Dr. Cashell Southwick is a former infectious disease clinical pharmacist, specialist in disease state management, and a community pharmacy manager. She graduated from the University of Michigan earning a doctorate of Pharmacy with undergraduate degrees in Molecular Biology and Chemistry. Dr. Southwick is currently working as a functional health and natural wellness coach; focusing on the root causes of disease & healing the body WITHOUT the use of pharmaceuticals.

She is the pharmacist behind the viral video of the opening of the blank J&J (Jansen) covid “vaccine” package insert that received over 100 million views around the world, and was highlighted on dozens of medical freedom sites. This video was also shown in a Senate testimony given by Senator Ron Johnson. As a result of exposing the blank package insert she was fired from her job, doxxed, and threatened by the liberal mob on social media. Her husband, who works in law enforcement, also nearly lost his job because of her actions…

David Schmidt is the founder and CEO of Lifewave Technology:

David is the inventor of LifeWave technology and founder and CEO of LifeWave.

David’s experience in business and product development spans over 30 years and includes a formal education in Management Information Systems and Biology at Pace University in Pleasantville, NY. David then went on to pursue several entrepreneurial endeavors and, as a result, owned successful companies involved in manufacturing and product development. One of these companies, Advanced Applications Group, is a research and development center that specialized in energy-production technologies for both military and commercial applications. During his time with AAG, David developed new methods for producing hydrogen and oxygen, designed and prototyped multi-fueled, bladeless-turbine power generation systems, and constructed metal-combustion rocket engines.

As a result of his innovations, David was presented with an honorary doctorate by Dr. Alexander Marinaccio of the International Hall of Fame of Inventors. In addition, as a result of work performed in the design of emergency oxygen systems for General Dynamics and the U.S. Navy, David was invited to participate in the Navy’s next generation mini-sub program.

The LifeWave Technology was born out of three years of intense research by David into the concept of being able to naturally increase energy and stamina through elevation of fat burning, utilizing wireless communication to the human body via phototherapy.

Globally, David is the holder of 94 issued patents, with many more being written. More than seventy of those issued patents are in the field of regenerative science and technology. One of his inventions, the Double Helix Conductor, produces a novel blend of electromagnetic and non-electromagnetic fields to improve the speed of wound healing that rivals that of stem-cell injections. This led to David realizing that phototherapy can be a means by which a person’s own stem cells can be activated into a more youthful state as opposed to requiring an injection of expensive and potentially dangerous stem cells. Hence, after ten years of study, the X39® patch was born.

Lifewave: The Story of the X39

https://www.amazon.sg/dp/1690198990?ref=cm_sw_r_apin_dp_N3SQP7K939GP252BWSVW_1&ref_=cm_sw_r_apin_dp_N3SQP7K939GP252BWSVW_1&social_share=cm_sw_r_apin_dp_N3SQP7K939GP252BWSVW_1&language=en-SG&skipTwisterOG=1

