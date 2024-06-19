Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
2

Interview with Dr. Joseph Sansone Who is a Psychotherapist Opposed to Psychopathic Authoritarianism - LAWFARE: Ban the C19 Jab Resolution! (Ep#31)

Dr. Joseph Sansone is a psychotherapist opposed to psychopathic authoritarianism.
Tom Dienes
Jun 19, 2024
2
Share
Transcript
Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone | Substack

Short BIO: Dr. Joseph Sansone is a psychotherapist opposed to psychopathic authoritarianism. Dr. Sansone is the author of the ‘Ban the Jab’ resolution passed by 10 Florida Republican County Parties and County Parties across the country, as well as the Idaho Republican Party and the Arizona Republican Party. The resolution declares Covid 19 and mRNA injections to be biological and technological weapons, and calls on the Governor (Florida - DeSantis) to prohibit their distribution and the Attorney General (Florida - Ashley Moody) to confiscate the vials for forensic analysis and investigation.  Dr. Sansone writes regularly at JosephSansone.Substack.com, and is on the Board of Directors at NationalARM.org.

BREAKING: Arizona Republican Party Declares Covid-19 Injections Biological and Technological Weapons, Passed Ban the Jab Resolution! 

Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone
GOP Ban the Jab Resolution
Whereas strong and credible evidence exists that Covid 19 and Covid 19 injections are biological and technological weapons, 1 Whereas Pfizer’s clinical data revealed 1223 deaths, 42,000 adverse cases, 158,000 adverse incidents, and approximately 1,000 side effects, 2…
Read more
a year ago · 207 likes · 75 comments · Dr. Joseph Sansone
Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone
BREAKING: Arizona Republican Party Declares Covid-19 Injections Biological and Technological Weapons, Passed Ban the Jab Resolution!
The Arizona Republican Party is now the second state Republican Party to pass the ‘Ban the Jab’ resolution and declare COVID-19 injections biological and technological weapons. Shout out to Patriot Dan Schultz! When I reached out to Dan and asked him to submit the resolution, he did not hesitate. Dan submitted the ‘Ban the Jab’ resolution to the Republi…
Read more
2 months ago · 843 likes · 255 comments · Dr. Joseph Sansone

Dr. Sansone recently filed a Writ of Mandamus in Florida seeking to compel Governor DeSantis to prohibit the distribution of Covid 19 injections and mRNA injections in the State of Florida, and to conduct a forensic analysis of their contents. The Circuit Court dismissed the case and it is headed toward the appellate court.

“FYI first resolution passed Feb 21, 2023. Worked on that for 18 months. To get a sense of me, this is an article about my triple bypass heart surgery last April.”

Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone
Hannibal’s Tactics and My Journey to The Underworld
O glorious Archangel St. Michael, Prince of the heavenly host, defend us in battle, and in the struggle which is ours against the principalities and Powers, against the rulers of this world of darkness, against spirits of evil in high places (Eph 6:12…
Read more
a year ago · 108 likes · 50 comments · Dr. Joseph Sansone

PETITION FOR A WRIT OF MANDAMUS

This petition for a writ of mandamus is brought under Article V, § 3(b)(8) Florida Constitution, and under Florida Rules of Appellate Procedure 9.03O(a)(3), 9.100 and other relevant authorities to enforce state and federal laws including, and not limited to Biological Weapons 18 USC § 175; Weapons and Firearms § 790.166 Fla. Stat. (2023); Federal Crime of Treason 18 USC § 2381; Treason § 876.32 Fla. Stat. (2023); Domestic Terrorism, 18 USC § 2331, Terrorism § 775.30 Fla. Stat. (2023); Murder § 782.04 (1)(a) Fla. Stat. (2023); and Genocide 18 USC §1091. Petitioner seeks an order of mandamus, requiring the Respondents to immediately prohibit the distribution, promotion, access and administration of COVID-19 injections, mRNA nanoparticle injections, and all mRNA products in the State of Florida.

Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone
Writ of Mandamus - Filed Notice of Appeal
Filed a Notice of Appeal. Why wait till tomorrow?… Prior motion for rehearing was denied by the circuit court. Original filing for emergency petition for a writ of mandamus was filed on March 3rd. Gateway Pundit just covered it. https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/04/lawsuit-seeks-ban-jab-florida-declares-injections-biological…
Read more
2 months ago · 100 likes · 32 comments · Dr. Joseph Sansone

https://acis-api.flcourts.gov/courts/68f021c4-6a44-4735-9a76-5360b2e8af13/cms/case/0f286d7b-ed19-4e35-b5ed-a58d26d2cfdd/docketentrydocuments/42db21c6-6c96-44fe-885c-bd5ddbcb1cfc

Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone
Breaking: Law Professor that Wrote 1989 Biological Weapons and Antiterrorism Act Provides Affidavit that COVID 19 mRNA nanoparticle injections are Biological Weapons and Weapons of Mass Destruction
Dr. Francis Boyle, the Harvard educated law professor that drafted the 1989 Biological Weapons and Antiterrorism Act, which passed both houses of Congress unanimously, provided an affidavit stating that Covid 19 injections and mRNA nanoparticle injections violate the law he wrote. Dr. Boyle asserted that ‘COVID 19 injections’, ‘COVID 19 nanoparticle inj…
Read more
13 days ago · 594 likes · 157 comments · Dr. Joseph Sansone
Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone
Dr. Joseph Sansone on The Absolute Truth with Emerald Robinson
I went on Emerald Robinson last night to discuss Dr. Francis Boyle’s affidavit, the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeal case, the status of my First District Court of Appeal case, and DeSantis’s refusal to take biological and technological weapon mRNA injections off the market…
Listen now
6 days ago · 53 likes · 28 comments · Dr. Joseph Sansone and Emerald Robinson

Dr. Joseph Sansone’s website and social media links listed below:

https://nationalarm.org/

https://substack.com/@josephsansone

https://x.com/PhdSansone

https://www.linkedin.com/in/joseph-sansone-m-s-phd-ccmhc-lmhc-1a683638/

Tom Dienes social media links listed below:

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100056379775590

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100079327241646

https://twitter.com/dienes_tom

https://www.linkedin.com/in/tom-dienes-aa571428b/

The Sword of Justice Medical Constitution

Tom Dienes
·
Apr 9
The Sword of Justice Medical Constitution

Read full story
2 Comments
The Biodigital Convergence Transhumanist Report
The Biodigital Convergence Transhumanist Report
The Synchronization of Nanotechnology, Biotechnology, Information Technology, 6G Communication Technology, and Cognitive Technology is the Transhumanist Biodigital Convergence!
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
Overcast
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Tom Dienes
Recent Episodes
Part # 2: Interview with Beth Blackmore on Strengthening and Empowering Your Mental Health, Using Your Voice, and Being Strong Against…
  Tom Dienes
Part # 3: Interview with Civilian Intelligence Network's Manager Shawn Paul Melville Discussing His New Book Titled: GQD: The Transhumanist…
  Tom Dienes
Interview with British MWR 5G Weapons Engineer Mark Steele: Democide (Ep#28)
  Tom Dienes
Interview with Former Pfizer Employee, Biotech Analyst, and Med-Legal Expert Karen Kingston on the C19 Bioweapon! (Ep#27)
  Tom Dienes
Interview with Purely Resonance (Healers Who Share) CEO Michelle Giliberto Discussing Water Vibration Imprinting as a Delivery Mechanism for…
  Tom Dienes
Interview with Medical Freedom Activist Hope Schachter and R.N. Gail Macrae on a Mother's Battle with Hospital "Standard of Care" Protocols…
  Tom Dienes
Part # 2: Interview with Oncologist Dr. William Makis on the State of C19 Neo-Communist (WEF) Government Propaganda vs Empirical Scientific…
  Tom Dienes