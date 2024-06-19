Interview with Dr. Joseph Sansone Who is a Psychotherapist Opposed to Psychopathic Authoritarianism - LAWFARE: Ban the C19 Jab Resolution! (Ep#31)

Short BIO: Dr. Joseph Sansone is a psychotherapist opposed to psychopathic authoritarianism. Dr. Sansone is the author of the ‘Ban the Jab’ resolution passed by 10 Florida Republican County Parties and County Parties across the country, as well as the Idaho Republican Party and the Arizona Republican Party. The resolution declares Covid 19 and mRNA injections to be biological and technological weapons, and calls on the Governor (Florida - DeSantis) to prohibit their distribution and the Attorney General (Florida - Ashley Moody) to confiscate the vials for forensic analysis and investigation. Dr. Sansone writes regularly at JosephSansone.Substack.com, and is on the Board of Directors at NationalARM.org.

BREAKING: Arizona Republican Party Declares Covid-19 Injections Biological and Technological Weapons, Passed Ban the Jab Resolution!

Dr. Sansone recently filed a Writ of Mandamus in Florida seeking to compel Governor DeSantis to prohibit the distribution of Covid 19 injections and mRNA injections in the State of Florida, and to conduct a forensic analysis of their contents. The Circuit Court dismissed the case and it is headed toward the appellate court.

“FYI first resolution passed Feb 21, 2023. Worked on that for 18 months. To get a sense of me, this is an article about my triple bypass heart surgery last April.”

PETITION FOR A WRIT OF MANDAMUS

This petition for a writ of mandamus is brought under Article V, § 3(b)(8) Florida Constitution, and under Florida Rules of Appellate Procedure 9.03O(a)(3), 9.100 and other relevant authorities to enforce state and federal laws including, and not limited to Biological Weapons 18 USC § 175; Weapons and Firearms § 790.166 Fla. Stat. (2023); Federal Crime of Treason 18 USC § 2381; Treason § 876.32 Fla. Stat. (2023); Domestic Terrorism, 18 USC § 2331, Terrorism § 775.30 Fla. Stat. (2023); Murder § 782.04 (1)(a) Fla. Stat. (2023); and Genocide 18 USC §1091. Petitioner seeks an order of mandamus, requiring the Respondents to immediately prohibit the distribution, promotion, access and administration of COVID-19 injections, mRNA nanoparticle injections, and all mRNA products in the State of Florida.

https://acis-api.flcourts.gov/courts/68f021c4-6a44-4735-9a76-5360b2e8af13/cms/case/0f286d7b-ed19-4e35-b5ed-a58d26d2cfdd/docketentrydocuments/42db21c6-6c96-44fe-885c-bd5ddbcb1cfc

Dr. Joseph Sansone’s website and social media links listed below:

https://nationalarm.org/

https://substack.com/@josephsansone

https://x.com/PhdSansone

https://www.linkedin.com/in/joseph-sansone-m-s-phd-ccmhc-lmhc-1a683638/

Tom Dienes social media links listed below:

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100056379775590

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100079327241646

https://twitter.com/dienes_tom

https://www.linkedin.com/in/tom-dienes-aa571428b/