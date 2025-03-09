Interview with IDF Warrior / Israeli Advocate Doron Keidar on Hamas' Oct. 7th Massacre and His Vision for Temple Mount! (Ep#54)

The Battle is Firstly Fought in the Mind!

Matthew 7:1-3

New King James Version

7 “Judge not, that you be not judged. 2 For with what judgment you judge, you will be judged; and with the measure you use, it will be measured back to you. 3 And why do you look at the speck in your brother’s eye, but do not consider the plank in your own eye?”

“Doron Keidar travels globally to advocate for Israel, sharing firsthand insights from his experience defending the Jewish state. Fluent in English and Hebrew, he engages audiences of all ages with a straightforward and captivating speaking style. He currently hosts the Doron Keidar Podcast and works on the I AM ISRAEL film project. Since 2003, Doron has served in a combat unit of the Israeli Defense Forces and has been in the IDF reserves since 2006. With nearly two decades of EP security sector experience, he has contributed to the development of military and law enforcement gear, leveraging his IDF background and collaboration with Israeli and American security experts. Doron also works with Cry For Zion, a movement supporting Jewish rights on the Temple Mount. Through historical, archaeological, and biblical evidence, he offers audiences a rich perspective on the past, present, and future of Jerusalem and the Temple Mount.”

Consider what's Written and Prophesied in the Book of Ezekiel Chapters 40-48!

https://templeinstitute.org/

https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Ezekiel+40-48&version=KJV

Doron Keidar’s websites and social media links listed below:

https://doronkeidar.com/

https://www.linkedin.com/in/doron-keidar-22a365b/

https://www.facebook.com/DoronKeidar.CRYFORZION

https://x.com/DoronKeidar

https://www.larsenarson.com/palestine

The Muslim Brotherhood in North America (Canada/USA) Agenda: Process of Settlement and Civilization Jihad!

The report was written by Tom Quiggin, a member of the Terrorism and Security Experts of Canada Network (TSEC).

https://d3n8a8pro7vhmx.cloudfront.net/truthmustbetold/pages/93/attachments/original/1443021805/The_Muslim_Brotherhood_in_North_America.pdf

Romans 11

New King James Version

Israel’s Rejection Not Total

11 I say then, has God cast away His people? Certainly not! For I also am an Israelite, of the seed of Abraham, of the tribe of Benjamin. 2 God has not cast away His people whom He foreknew. Or do you not know what the Scripture says of Elijah, how he pleads with God against Israel, saying, 3 “Lord, they have killed Your prophets and torn down Your altars, and I alone am left, and they seek my life”? 4 But what does the divine response say to him? “I have reserved for Myself seven thousand men who have not bowed the knee to Baal.” 5 Even so then, at this present time there is a remnant according to the election of grace. 6 And if by grace, then it is no longer of works; otherwise grace is no longer grace. [a]But if it is of works, it is no longer grace; otherwise work is no longer work.

7 What then? Israel has not obtained what it seeks; but the elect have obtained it, and the rest were blinded. 8 Just as it is written:

“God has given them a spirit of stupor,

Eyes that they should not see

And ears that they should not hear,

To this very day.”

9 And David says:

“Let their table become a snare and a trap,

A stumbling block and a recompense to them.

10 Let their eyes be darkened, so that they do not see,

And bow down their back always.”

Israel’s Rejection Not Final

11 I say then, have they stumbled that they should fall? Certainly not! But through their [b]fall, to provoke them to jealousy, salvation has come to the Gentiles. 12 Now if their [c]fall is riches for the world, and their failure riches for the Gentiles, how much more their fullness!

13 For I speak to you Gentiles; inasmuch as I am an apostle to the Gentiles, I magnify my ministry, 14 if by any means I may provoke to jealousy those who are my flesh and save some of them. 15 For if their being cast away is the reconciling of the world, what will their acceptance be but life from the dead?

16 For if the firstfruit is holy, the lump is also holy; and if the root is holy, so are the branches. 17 And if some of the branches were broken off, and you, being a wild olive tree, were grafted in among them, and with them became a partaker of the root and [d]fatness of the olive tree, 18 do not boast against the branches. But if you do boast, remember that you do not support the root, but the root supports you.

19 You will say then, “Branches were broken off that I might be grafted in.” 20 Well said. Because of unbelief they were broken off, and you stand by faith. Do not be haughty, but fear. 21 For if God did not spare the natural branches, He may not spare you either. 22 Therefore consider the goodness and severity of God: on those who fell, severity; but toward you, [e]goodness, if you continue in His goodness. Otherwise you also will be cut off. 23 And they also, if they do not continue in unbelief, will be grafted in, for God is able to graft them in again. 24 For if you were cut out of the olive tree which is wild by nature, and were grafted contrary to nature into a cultivated olive tree, how much more will these, who are natural branches, be grafted into their own olive tree?

25 For I do not desire, brethren, that you should be ignorant of this mystery, lest you should be wise in your own [f]opinion, that blindness in part has happened to Israel until the fullness of the Gentiles has come in. 26 And so all Israel will be [g]saved, as it is written:

“The Deliverer will come out of Zion,

And He will turn away ungodliness from Jacob;

27 For this is My covenant with them,

When I take away their sins.”

28 Concerning the gospel they are enemies for your sake, but concerning the election they are beloved for the sake of the fathers. 29 For the gifts and the calling of God are irrevocable. 30 For as you were once disobedient to God, yet have now obtained mercy through their disobedience, 31 even so these also have now been disobedient, that through the mercy shown you they also may obtain mercy. 32 For God has [h]committed them all to disobedience, that He might have mercy on all.

33 Oh, the depth of the riches both of the wisdom and knowledge of God! How unsearchable are His judgments and His ways past finding out!

34 “For who has known the mind of the Lord?

Or who has become His counselor?”

35 “Or who has first given to Him

And it shall be repaid to him?”

36 For of Him and through Him and to Him are all things, to whom be glory forever. Amen.

https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Romans%2011&version=NKJV

Tom Dienes social media links listed below:

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100056379775590

https://twitter.com/dienes_tom

https://www.linkedin.com/in/tom-dienes-aa571428b/