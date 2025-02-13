Playback speed
Interview with L.A. Marzulli on UFO, Watcher, and Nephilim Investigative Research! (Ep#51)

Explore the Unknown with Esoteric Lecturer, Author, and Filmmaker L.A. Marzulli!
Feb 13, 2025
Transcript

Genesis 3:15

New King James Version

15 “And I will put enmity
Between you and the woman,
And between your seed and her Seed;
He shall bruise your head,
And you shall bruise His heel.”

https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Genesis%203%3A15&version=NKJV

L. A. Marzulli is an author, lecturer, and filmmaker. He has penned Fourteen books including The Nephilim Trilogy which made the CBA best sellers list.

Based on his work on the trilogy, L.A. received an honorary doctorate from his mentor Dr. I. D. E. Thomas, who was the Provost at Pacific International University.

He was also honored with the Gold Medallion award from Chuck Missler at the K-House conference in 2014.

His book series On the Trail of the Nephilim volumes I & II are full-color, over-sized volumes which reveal startling evidence of a massive cover-up of what he believes to be the remains of the Nephilim, the giants mentioned in the Bible.

On the Trail of the Nephilim 1
On the Trail of the Nephilim 2: New Archaeological Research

L. A. teamed up with film producer Richard Shaw to create The Watchers series which grew to an eleven-episode catalog. One of those installments, Watchers 7: UFO Physical Evidence, won both the “UFO Best Film” and “People’s Choice Award” at the UFO Congress in 2014.

Watchers 11 DVD Set

Marzulli created a “team” that legally extracted material for DNA testing from the enigmatic elongated skulls found in Peru. The results were released in Episode #6 of the On the Trail series in late 2020. There are now 8 installments in the On the Trail of the Nephilim Series.

On the Trail of the Nephilim Complete Series: 1-8

Marzulli toured Portugal for two weeks conducting extensive research and interviews, which resulted in the films Fatima: Miracle of the Sun or Harbinger of Deception and Part 2: Strange Phenomenon.

In Part #2 the film releases a never-before-seen photograph that clearly shows a disc-shaped-object directly above the so-called apparition site on October 13, 1917. This is ground breaking information.

Fatima 1: Miracle of the Sun or Harbinger of Deception?

With the passing of Richard Shaw, L. A. teamed up with Gil Zimmerman and the two have completed 10 films in their ongoing UFO series. This is the only film series that deals with the many facets of the UFO phenomenon.

L. A. Marzulli is a frank super-naturalist who lectures on the subjects of UFOs, the Nephilim, and ancient prophetic texts, presenting his exhaustive research at conferences and churches, and through all media platforms and interviews on numerous national and international radio and television programs.

L.A. Marzulli

Sacsayhuaman, Peru

Closeup of the walls of the Sacsayhuaman fortress, Cusco Peru
Toeristische voor enorme stenen muur op Saqsaywaman, Peru

The 12 Angle Stone of Hatunrumiyoc:

Stone of the 12 angles, carved by the Incas. Peru, Cusco.

L.A. Marzulli’s websites and social media links listed below:

https://x.com/LA_MARZULLI

https://www.facebook.com/lamarzulli

https://lamarzulli.net/

Tom Dienes social media links listed below:

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100056379775590

https://twitter.com/dienes_tom

https://www.linkedin.com/in/tom-dienes-aa571428b/

The Biodigital Convergence Transhumanist Report Mission and Vision Statement

Tom Dienes
·
December 14, 2023
The Biodigital Convergence Transhumanist Report Mission and Vision Statement

World Governing C19 Health Fascist Decree:

Read full story
The Biodigital Convergence Transhumanist Report
The Biodigital Convergence Transhumanist Report
The Synchronization of Nanotechnology, Biotechnology, Information Technology, 6G Communication Technology, and Cognitive Technology is the Transhumanist Biodigital Convergence!
