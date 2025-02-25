Interview with Marketer, Journalist, and Social Influencer Hillel Fuld on Israel's War against Radical Islamic Jihadists: Hamas (Ep#53)

Dubbed Israel's top marketer, journalist, and social influencer, Hillel works with leading tech entrepreneurs, investors, and visionaries to accompany them on their journey from idea to revenue. Hillel's work is published on some of the world's top tech publications including TechCrunch, Venturebeat, Inc, Entrepreneur, The Next Web, Business Insider, and more, bringing Israel's energetic tech scene to life. He collaborates with leading global brands including Google, Oracle, Microsoft, and Nike.



Since the war began on October 7th, Hillel has been dedicated to utilizing his skills, team, connections and abilities to promote the positive message of Israel & the Jewish people, and combating anti-Semitism through social engagement.

My Official Position:

Radical Islamic Jihadists will destroy entire regions of their own populations (Dar Al-Islam) if they can succeed in turning the world against Israel. It’s all apart of their suicidal tactics of jihadist “martyrdom” to wage Fatah against Dar Al-Harb.

Radical Islamists are a huge problem and they’ve spread like cancer throughout Western nations taking full advantage of our democratic systems to wage Fatah against us!

Radical Islamists ironically hate “Zionist Colonialism,” and yet Islamists are Islamic Colonialists…

Their radical religious” ideology is at the root of the problem! Western nations must not allow jihadist imams, and their mosques, to take root within our territories under the pretext of “freedom of religion.”

Western “leaders” are 100% responsible for allowing this legalized invasion of radical Islamists!

The Muslim Brotherhood in North America (Canada/USA) Agenda: Process of Settlement and Civilization Jihad!

The report was written by Tom Quiggin, a member of the Terrorism and Security Experts of Canada Network (TSEC).

https://d3n8a8pro7vhmx.cloudfront.net/truthmustbetold/pages/93/attachments/original/1443021805/The_Muslim_Brotherhood_in_North_America.pdf

Kuwaiti Islamic scholar and Muslim Brotherhood leader Dr. Tareq Al-Suwaidan:

“He said that he recently visited the Islamic movement in Iraq, where they will be holding meetings that will be protected by the Iraqi. In addition, Dr. Al-Suwaidan said Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh told him in a recent meeting that he and the leaders of Hamas do not view the war in Gaza as the liberation of Palestine, but rather as part of the battle between Islam and major global geopolitical forces such as the U.S., Europe, and Russia, and he said that Allah has promised the Muslims that they will emerge victorious over these major powers and will rule the whole world.”

“Tareq Al-Suwaidan, who openly promotes jihad, calling to "let the mujahideen do their work," urges Muslims to plan to "wipe out Israel," and in 2013 was fired from his position as director of the Saudi Al-Risala TV after announcing online that he is a Muslim Brotherhood leader, currently resides in Turkey. He spent several years as an Islamic leader in Tulsa, Oklahoma. He was an unindicted co-conspirator in the case against Hamas terrorism funding by the Holy Land Foundation, and has been banned from entering several countries, including the United States and Belgium, for antisemitism and supporting terrorism.”

“It is worth noting that in July 2024, several Western Islamic Scholars are scheduled to appear as speakers and facilitators the Prophetic Strategy Summit in Turkey. Among the scholars are Omar Suleiman, Haytham Al-Haddad, Sami Hamdi, and Yasir Qadhi. In October 2022, Yasir Qadhi interviewed Al-Suwaidan upon the death of Muslim Brotherhood leader Sheikh Yusuf Al-Qaradhawi. A special guest at the summit will be Wadah Khanfar, the President of Al Sharq Forum and former Director General of Al-Jazeera Network (Qatar).”

https://www.memri.org/tv/kuwaiti-muslim-brotherhood-leader-tareq-suwaidan-islam-will-rule-world

I abide by what’s written in Jeremiah 16, Ezekiel 36 & 37, Zechariah 12, and Romans 11. Think of these Scriptures when you reflect on what G-d is working in Israel!