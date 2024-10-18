Interview with Naturopathic Dr. Alphonzo Monzo III on Weaponized Nanotech. Pathogens, and the Importance of Iron & Copper Metabolism! (Ep#39)

DR. ALPHONZO MONZO III - ND, LPNM, M.Div

Dr. Alphonzo Monzo is a Biblical Naturopathic Doctor who views the body as a whole in which all parts are interrelated and should be considered for true health and wellness to be achieved. He has specialized in the field of biophysics, which he has studied for the last 23 years and practiced for the last 18 years. He has over 10,000 hours of experience with Bio Meridian (MSAS). In addition, Dr. Monzo completed a three-year internship with the King Institute, Inc. where he specialized in The King Institute Method® (TKM®) and the study of bio-electromagnetic systems of the body.​

In 2019, Dr. Monzo started Health Restoration Technologies, LLC. This company focuses on health research, product development, and Qest4 testing services. Health Restoration Technologies is the "home" of Health Restoration Network, his practitioner training and clinic development project.

He provides ATB® therapies and assessments, nutritional counseling, LifeWave testing and patching, Qest4 testing along advanced frequency imprints, light and LASER therapy, advanced allergy/ sensitivity elimination, sound therapy, the ATB Coherent Restore, emotional and spiritual healing at Well-Being By Design, a ministerial branch of Health Restoration Ministries, a faith based 508c1a ministry.

Since 2000, Alphonzo has continued to write papers, research, and help others understand the subtle energy systems and how they affect health. In the last seven years, he has been giving lectures on Electromagnetic Man: Modern Hazards & Amazing Health Technology which covers basic understanding of the bio-energetic systems of the human body along with modern electronics that can interfere with these systems, such as cell phones, Wi-Fi, power lines, and EMFs. He has been a guest speaker at Mustard Seed’s three health-food stores, as well as a guest on Paul Nison’s Raw Life Health Show, Baal Busters, Kate Dalley Show, Connecting the Dots, Heart of the Tribe, Red Pill Expos, Take on the World Conferences, the documentary “The Way: Leaving Churchianity to Live Like the Savior” and many, many more. He has also given multiple classes and small lectures for the community.

Dr Monzo finished his principle book called Aleph-Tav Body System Restoring the Hebrew Bio-Energetic Temple in 2021, which dives into the deepest energy systems of the body which act as bio-energetic communication systems and are the building blocks of the human body. He is particularly focused on weaponized (engineered) pathogens, nanotechnology, mRNA injections and their impact, cellular health related to copper, and much more!

Degrees

1997 Vocational Four Cities Educational Compact degree in Electronic Engineering Technology

Academic Award in Technology, two Technology Achievement Awards, National Vocational Award from Technical Honor Society

2003 Grace College and Theological Seminary, degree in Biblical Studies and Christian Ministries

2006 Carnegie Institute of Integrative Medicine & Massotherapy, specialization in Myofascial – Neuromuscular Therapy, Personal Fitness Training and Sports Massage

2008 Christian Leadership University, Master of Divinity

2010 Life Training Institute, dual degree Biblical Naturopathic Doctor (N.D.) and a Licensed Professional Naturopathic Minister

