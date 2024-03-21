Interview with Pastor Andrew Serafini: Founder of Light Dove Ministries (Ep#16)

G-d’s Authority and Power is with Andrew Serafini!

Pastor Andrew is a trailblazer and pioneer who founded Light Dove Ministries in early 2020 to bring safe and efficacious therapeutics to those struggling with Covid-19 and chronic illnesses. As safe healing modalities were being blocked and censored, Andrew and his wife Rene, started Light Dove Ministries, a Private Membership Association dedicated to serving humanity -- mind, body, spirit, and soul. Subsequently, Pastor Andrew and Rene joined the Church of Glad Tidings as the Health & Wellness pastors, integrating proper nutrition, health and immunization strategies, root cause illness targeting, and Biblical healing to lift and heal God’s people.

Mr. Serafini is a United States Air Force Veteran, and was honorably discharged as a firefighter/medic. He is known as a pioneer in the medical cannabis and CBD industries. Since 2014, Andrew has co-founded and launched several CBD companies and brands focusing on the importance of wide-spread education for patients and medical professionals alike while producing medically-geared CBD and adaptogen-based products for the management of acute and chronic illnesses. He’s educating and training physicians/licensed professionals in the US, Brazil, Costa Rica and the United Kingdom on the functional and clinical uses of cannabinoids. Andrew has a unique skill set with deep experience in the business of cannabinoids, and concurrently understanding the medical uses for cannabinoids across a number of disparaging diseases.

Serafini holds a Cannabis Science and Medicine Certificate from The Robert Larner, M.D. College of Medicine, University of Vermont; Professional Certificates from The Medical Cannabis Institute in Clinical Cannabinoid Medicine; he’s a graduate of the Green Flower Media Cannabis Fundamentals Certificate Program; and has a Foundation of Cannabinoid Medicine Program Certificate from The Advent Academy.

Pastor Serafini has worked alongside many of the brightest researchers and medical practitioners in Integrative and Cannabis Medicine. Andrew has worked with thousands of patients over his tenure in the CBD and medical cannabis industries, and he has recently completed his health coaching certification from the Functional Medicine Coaching Academy in collaboration with the Institute of Functional Medicine. Additionally, Mr. Serafini successfully completed the Expert Master Seminar in Oxidative Therapies from the Kalcker Institute.

Pastor Andrew is currently enrolled in the Global Healing Institute under the leadership of Dr. Edward Group seeking certification in naturopathic medicine. Mr. Serafini is also enrolled in Neogenesis Systems and Naturopathic Microscopy training studying live blood analysis and interpretation.

“The women of our great country have been carrying the weight, storming school board meetings, standing for truth at Board of Supervisors meetings, pushing back and breaking mask and jab mandates — the mama bears have been rising up!!

If the men would step up and take their rightful place as prayer warrior, protector, and provider, the fraying on the nuclear family would be made whole, and we would watch the tides change with the mess we find ourselves in.

The importance of praying men can’t be emphasized enough.”

https://rumble.com/v59mlhh-its-time-for-men-to-rise-up-and-pray.-must-watch.html

“In this epic interview, the legend Dr. Leonard G. Horowitz, author of 18 books about alternative health remedies and exposing medical corruption including his latest book, Spiritual Warfare: Salvation and Survival in the Age of Chaos (2024), meets alternative health practitioner and Pastor of Light Dove Ministries, Andrew Serafini. In this informative conversation Horowitz describes how he went from mainstream dentist to alternative health practitioner and establishment whistleblower. Serafini gives his take on the problems people face today and how this situation came about. We discuss energy, frequencies and prayer as perspectives and methods of healing which the mainstream medical industry has shunned. Who is behind this situation? When did it begin? Find out the answers to these questions and more in Part I of this stellar III-part conversation.”

www.drleonardhorowitz.com; www.lightdoveministries.com

https://rumble.com/v5avzj9-healing-by-frequency-and-prayer-part-i-the-bret-lueder-show-with-horowitz-a.html

