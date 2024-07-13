Interview with Persecuted Pastor Artur Pawlowski Regarding Freedom of Religion, Canadian Constitutional Rights, and Government Mandated C19 Health Fascism! (Ep#32)

Artur Pawlowski is a Canadian who was born in Poland and grew up under a Communist regime seeing soldiers with machine guns and tanks on the streets, as people rose up in 1980 to fight for their freedoms. He experienced communism and also witnessed the end of communism in Poland. As a teenager he immigrated to Greece, and in 1995, he immigrated to Canada. Despite life's struggles, he became involved in many different businesses such as shipping and distributing goods, building and development and owned and operated a high end magazine in Calgary called Calgary Living. He became a successful business man with over 30 people working full time, 50 job sites and many contractors.

After experiencing a true medical miracle on the survival of his first born child, he shifted gears and committed his life to serving God by serving and protecting the people.

From that time, he began charity work with the homeless on the streets of Calgary while continuing with his businesses. But in 2005 when the crisis of homelessness reached its climax he decided to walk away from the business world to never return. He ended up using his own savings to put himself into the fight for every human being that was falling through the cracks.

Within a few years, he went from a small unknown ministry to an organization that was operating from seven locations in Calgary, producing a T.V show that broadcasts to 120 million satellite dishes, As well as distributing hundreds of thousands of meals per year to those in need.

Through the years he has managed to form a number of policies that were implemented by the government to improve the lives of the poor in Canada. His advocacy work was recognized many times by the media such as The National Post, who called him the “symbol of free speech.” As well, there were documentaries broadcast in Poland about his work as a “Street Advocate.”

In 2012 he received the ‘Free Speech Award’ for his seven years of ongoing defense of Canadian constitutional rights and freedoms from the organization called The Progressive Group for Independent Business.

In the past three years he has stood up against the Alberta Government and their tyrannical over reach, at the expense of his freedom, his own well-being, and time with his family, and he continues to fight today - for you!

—Biography Quoted from Solidarity Movement of Alberta—

Pastor Artur Pawlowski social media links and websites listed below:

https://www.streetchurch.ca/

https://www.streetchurch.ca/news/legal-fund/

https://www.solidaritymovementofalberta.ca/pastor_artur

https://twitter.com/ArturPawlowski1

https://www.facebook.com/ArturPawlowskifromCalgary

Tom Dienes social media links listed below:

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100056379775590

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100079327241646

https://twitter.com/dienes_tom

https://www.linkedin.com/in/tom-dienes-aa571428b/