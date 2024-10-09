Interview with Psychiatrist Dr. Hannah Spier on the Consequences of Radical Feminism: Women's Mental Health, Psychiatric Disorders, and Overall Conservative Family Health. (Ep#37)

“Hannah Spier is a medical doctor with six years of psychiatric residency experience. She has a degree in Cognitive Behavioral Psychotherapy from the University of Zurich. After becoming a mother, Hannah’s experience of motherhood—combined with the lessons she learned from within the psychiatric and psychological community—served as the inspiration for her writing and led to the launch of her Psychobabble podcast. Through the podcast, she offers women an alternative perspective that challenges mainstream narratives in mental health. Now working privately as a psychiatrist, Hannah focuses on providing individuals with a more personalized and nuanced approach to mental health, countering ideology within the psychological field. She lives in Zurich with her husband and three children.”

