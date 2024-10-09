Playback speed
Share post
Interview with Psychiatrist Dr. Hannah Spier on the Consequences of Radical Feminism: Women's Mental Health, Psychiatric Disorders, and Overall Conservative Family Health. (Ep#37)

Dr. Spier Discusses Three Archetypes of Her Clinically Assessed Women
Tom Dienes
Oct 09, 2024
Transcript
No photo description available.

“Hannah Spier is a medical doctor with six years of psychiatric residency experience. She has a degree in Cognitive Behavioral Psychotherapy from the University of Zurich. After becoming a mother, Hannah’s experience of motherhood—combined with the lessons she learned from within the psychiatric and psychological community—served as the inspiration for her writing and led to the launch of her Psychobabble podcast. Through the podcast, she offers women an alternative perspective that challenges mainstream narratives in mental health. Now working privately as a psychiatrist, Hannah focuses on providing individuals with a more personalized and nuanced approach to mental health, countering ideology within the psychological field. She lives in Zurich with her husband and three children.”

Dr. Hannah Spier’s Substack listed below:

Psychobabble
The left should not have monopoly on the word "compassion". Psychobabble challenges therapeutic approaches and wider liberal cultural trends that are contributing to our poor mental health.
By Hannah Spier, MD

Tom Dienes social media links listed below:

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100056379775590

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100079327241646

https://twitter.com/dienes_tom

https://www.linkedin.com/in/tom-dienes-aa571428b/

The Sword of Justice Medical Constitution

Tom Dienes
·
Apr 9
The Sword of Justice Medical Constitution

To the Executive, Legislative, and Judicial Branches of Government:

Read full story

The Biodigital Convergence Transhumanist Report
The Biodigital Convergence Transhumanist Report
The Synchronization of Nanotechnology, Biotechnology, Information Technology, 6G Communication Technology, and Cognitive Technology is the Transhumanist Biodigital Convergence!
