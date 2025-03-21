Playback speed
Share post
Transcript

Interview with Social Media Influencer and Political Analyst Lady Levant of Lebanon - Fatima (Ep#55)

A Maronite Christian's Perspective on the Current Situation in Lebanon and Israel!
Tom Dienes
Mar 21, 2025
Transcript
Summary Video:

Interview Structure Questioning:

1: Give us a brief summary of Lebanese history, and how radical Shia Islamists took power over the nation?

2: What is Hezbollah, and do the majority of the Lebanese people support them?

3: Tells us about your conversion from Islam to Christianity?

4: What is a Maronite Christian?

5: What’s your vision for Lebanon, and your call to it’s leaders?

6: What’s your take on the Abraham and Cyrus Accords?

7: Tell us about why you’ve aligned yourself in love for Israel, and what do you have to say, in response, to all the Western haters?

Matthew 19:29

King James Version

29 “And every one that hath forsaken houses, or brethren, or sisters, or father, or mother, or wife, or children, or lands, for my name's sake, shall receive an hundredfold, and shall inherit everlasting life.”

https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=matthew%2019%3A29&version=KJV

Lady Levant of Lebanon - Fatima N Jomaa (فاتيما)

https://x.com/LadyLevnon

https://www.facebook.com/LadyLevnon

Tom Dienes social media links listed below:

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100056379775590

https://twitter.com/dienes_tom

https://www.linkedin.com/in/tom-dienes-aa571428b/

The Emblem of the Order: The Pyramidal Penrose of the Möbius Strip!

Tom Dienes
·
December 13, 2024
The Emblem of the Order: The Pyramidal Penrose of the Möbius Strip!

EXOTERIC INTERPRETATION of the Emblem of LIGHT MINERS!

Read full story
The Biodigital Convergence Transhumanist Report
The Biodigital Convergence Transhumanist Report
The Synchronization of Nanotechnology, Biotechnology, Information Technology, 6G Communication Technology, and Cognitive Technology is the Transhumanist Biodigital Convergence!
Appears in episode
Tom Dienes
