Part # 2: Interview with Beth Blackmore on Strengthening and Empowering Your Mental Health, Using Your Voice, and Being Strong Against System Corruption! (Ep#30)

Beth is a former Federal Government of Canada employee of 17 years. She worked in Human Resources, with a degree in Psychology and has had a lifelong passion to help others. Due to Trudeau’s C19 health fascist jab mandates, she was forced to go on leave for refusing an experimental injection… Since 2019, she has been on a path of awakening, self discovery and growth. She focuses strongly on nutrition, physical health, mindset and your overall well-being. She’s successfully shed 60lbs and is proud to say that she’s the healthiest she’s ever been in her life. Through her health journey, she gained mental clarity and she’s come to learn that we have ultimate control over our minds and bodies. ​ She resides in Ottawa, Canada with her husband and two sons.

