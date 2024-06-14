Playback speed
Part # 2: Interview with Beth Blackmore on Strengthening and Empowering Your Mental Health, Using Your Voice, and Being Strong Against System Corruption! (Ep#30)

Take Ownership of Your Life's Circumstances and Don't Remain a Victim!
Jun 14, 2024
Beth is a former Federal Government of Canada employee of 17 years. She worked in Human Resources, with a degree in Psychology and has had a lifelong passion to help others. Due to Trudeau’s C19 health fascist jab mandates, she was forced to go on leave for refusing an experimental injection… Since 2019, she has been on a path of awakening, self discovery and growth. She focuses strongly on nutrition, physical health, mindset and your overall well-being. She’s successfully shed 60lbs and is proud to say that she’s the healthiest she’s ever been in her life. Through her health journey, she gained mental clarity and she’s come to learn that we have ultimate control over our minds and bodies. ​ She resides in Ottawa, Canada with her husband and two sons.

Beth is a health and self sabotage coach who helps people reprogram their conditioned minds to overcome their self limiting, self-sabotaging beliefs and behaviours, empowering them to live their best lives healthy, abundant and successful. She is a recovering public servant, having left her HR career in the government due to the mandates in 2021. Through her own life experience, her health journey and completing Jason Christoff's Freedom from Self Sabotage coaching certification, she's excited to help others take control of their health and their lives!

Beth Blackmore’s website and social media links listed below:

https://www.bethblackmore.com/

https://linktr.ee/beth.blackmore

https://www.facebook.com/beth.h.blackmore

https://www.instagram.com/Bethblackmore.co/

Tom Dienes social media links listed below:

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100056379775590

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100079327241646

https://twitter.com/dienes_tom

https://www.linkedin.com/in/tom-dienes-aa571428b/

