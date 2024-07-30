Part # 2: Interview with Canadian Virologist Dr. David Speicher on Verifiable Scientific Evidence vs C19 Dogma on the Medical General Consensus!

Dr. David Speicher PhD, DTM is a molecular virologist who has conducted research in Australia, India, Kenya, Cambodia, and Canada. His research expertise has touched on saliva as a diagnostic fluid, oral cancers, and sexually transmitted diseases. Most recently, Dr. Speicher confirmed the adulteration of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 modRNA vaccines by showing the high level of plasmid DNA and the presence of the SV40 promoter and enhancer. This work has been discussed worldwide, including the USA senate and European parliament, and was instrumental in the Florida State Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Lapado calling for a halt to the COVID modRNA vaccines. Dr. Speicher has been an expert witness in cases about PCR testing for COVID and what is actually in the COVID vaccine vials.

Education:

Post-doctoral Fellow (Bioinformatics and Molecular Epidemiology) McMaster University, Department of Biochemistry and Biomedical Sciences M.G. DeGroote Institute for Infectious Disease Research: Hamilton, Ontario, Canada

Post-doctoral Fellow (Molecular and Clinical Microbiology) McMaster University, Department of Pathology and Molecular Medicine M.G. DeGroote Institute for Infectious Disease Research: Hamilton, Ontario, Canada

PhD (Virology) Griffith University, Department of Dentistry and Oral Health Menzies Health Institute Queensland Gold Coast Campus, Gold Coast, Queensland, Australia

MSc with Honours (Clinical Microbiology) Griffith University, School of Biomolecular and Biomedical Sciences Sir Albert Sakzewski Virus Research Centre (Royal Children's Hospital) Brisbane, Queensland, Australia

BSc. with Honours (Maj: Biology; Min: Chemistry) Redeemer University College, Ancaster, Ontario, Canada

Research Experience:

Infectious diseases, Virology, Bacteriology, Phages, Phage Therapy, Diagnostics, Saliva, Clinical and Molecular Epidemiology, Surveillance, Serology, Molecular

Infectious diseases, Virology, Epidemiology, Diagnostics, Labor Methods, Oral Cancer, Sexual Transmitted Diseases, Coronaviruses, Emerging and Tropical Diseases, Clostridioides difficile, Antimicrobial Resistance, One Health Initiatives.

Teaching Experience: Infectious diseases, Virology, Epidemiology, Diagnostics, Laboratory Methods, Genetics

Dr. David Speicher Substack, Website, and Links Listed Below:

https://davidspeicher.com/

https://substack.com/@drdavidspeicher

https://thehopeaccord.org/

https://x.com/DJSpeicher

Notable Publication: “DNA fragments detected in monovalent and bivalent Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna modRNA COVID-19 vaccines from Ontario, Canada: Exploratory dose response relationship with serious adverse events.”

https://osf.io/preprints/osf/mjc97

Buy me a coffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/djspeicher

USA Federal Register: Avian Influenza Virus

https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2024/07/24/2024-16247/declaration-of-emergency-pursuant-to-the-federal-food-drug-and-cosmetic-act

Interview Focus Questions:

1: I'd like to know where we are at in terms of the General consensus of established scientific facts within the "medical C19 freedom movement."

2: What are we doing legally to hold the government of Canada accountable for their C19 health fascism?

3: How has your thinking evolved as you've journeyed through the process of filtering through C19 mitigation dogma, health official malfeasance, and the process of discovery?

4: Discuss where you're at with regards to your work and what you're recommending for those who've been vaxx injured and what they can do for help.

5: How does plasmid DNA have the potential to integrate with human DNA, and do we have evidence to support this is taking place?

6: What do you have to say to Canada's politicians with regards to how they've managed C19?

7: What should we know about the Avian Influenza Virus?

