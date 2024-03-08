Playback speed
Share post
Part # 1: Interview with Canadian Virologist Dr. David Speicher PhD: A Conversation on Plasmid DNA, SV40 Promoter / Enhancer, and the RT PCR C19 Test (Ep#12)

Follow the Factual Science; Then Do What's Right!
Tom Dienes
Mar 08, 2024
Transcript

Dr. David Speicher PhD, DTM is a molecular virologist who has conducted research in Australia, India, Kenya, Cambodia, and Canada. His research expertise has touched on saliva as a diagnostic fluid, oral cancers, and sexually transmitted diseases. Most recently, Dr. Speicher confirmed the adulteration of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 modRNA vaccines by showing the high level of plasmid DNA and the presence of the SV40 promoter and enhancer.  This work has been discussed worldwide, including the USA senate and European parliament, and was instrumental in the Florida State Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Lapado calling for a halt to the COVID modRNA vaccines.  Dr. Speicher has been an expert witness in cases about PCR testing for COVID and what is actually in the COVID vaccine vials.

Education:

Post-doctoral Fellow (Bioinformatics and Molecular Epidemiology) McMaster University, Department of Biochemistry and Biomedical Sciences M.G. DeGroote Institute for Infectious Disease Research: Hamilton, Ontario, Canada

Post-doctoral Fellow (Molecular and Clinical Microbiology) McMaster University, Department of Pathology and Molecular Medicine M.G. DeGroote Institute for Infectious Disease Research: Hamilton, Ontario, Canada

PhD (Virology) Griffith University, Department of Dentistry and Oral Health Menzies Health Institute Queensland Gold Coast Campus, Gold Coast, Queensland, Australia

MSc with Honours (Clinical Microbiology) Griffith University, School of Biomolecular and Biomedical Sciences Sir Albert Sakzewski Virus Research Centre (Royal Children's Hospital) Brisbane, Queensland, Australia

BSc. with Honours (Maj: Biology; Min: Chemistry) Redeemer University College, Ancaster, Ontario, Canada

Research Experience:

Infectious diseases, Virology, Bacteriology, Phages, Phage Therapy, Diagnostics, Saliva, Clinical and Molecular Epidemiology, Surveillance, Serology, Molecular

Infectious diseases, Virology, Epidemiology, Diagnostics, Labor Methods, Oral Cancer, Sexual Transmitted Diseases, Coronaviruses, Emerging and Tropical Diseases, Clostridioides difficile, Antimicrobial Resistance, One Health Initiatives.

Teaching Experience: Infectious diseases, Virology, Epidemiology, Diagnostics, Laboratory Methods, Genetics

Dr. David Speicher Substack and Links Listed Below:

Substack: https://substack.com/@drdavidspeicher

Notable Publication: “DNA fragments detected in monovalent and bivalent Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna modRNA COVID-19 vaccines from Ontario, Canada: Exploratory dose response relationship with serious adverse events.”

https://osf.io/preprints/osf/mjc97

Buy me a coffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/djspeicher

Tom Dienes social media links listed below:

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100056379775590

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100079327241646

https://twitter.com/dienes_tom

https://www.linkedin.com/in/tom-dienes-aa571428b/

