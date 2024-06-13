Playback speed
Part # 3: Interview with Civilian Intelligence Network's Manager Shawn Paul Melville Discussing His New Book Titled: GQD: The Transhumanist Quantum Agenda(Ep#29)

Graphene Quantum Dot: The Transhumanist Quantum Agenda
Tom Dienes
Jun 13, 2024
Transcript

Shawn Paul Melville is the manager and face of Civilian Intelligence Network (C.I.N), and is also the author and publisher of “Shawn Paul Melville’s Substack.” Shawn, and his team have assimilated a well researched dissertation of the C19 Great Reset unlike any other that has been brought to my knowledge. His research demonstrates how nanotechnology, biotechnology, information technology, and the cognitive sciences are being used for the directed evolution of transhumanism.

Part # 3 of our discussion revolves around Shawn Paul Melville’s new book release titled GQD Particle: The Transhumanist Quantum Agenda

You can find Shawn’s book on Amazon:

https://www.amazon.ca/GQD-Particle-Transhumanist-Quantum-Agenda/dp/B0D1Y88QT8/ref=sr_1_1?crid=3LEV8ZSJULUEY&dib=eyJ2IjoiMSJ9.MS9Thc8lfBugKHrDZF4FtJEgVwC516Zvmw6QiA2CPlM.aE1Uro86097aLpgjf838a5Z4O2pAS1lZ7-Persdq72c&dib_tag=se&keywords=shawn+paul+melville&qid=1713451671&sprefix=shawn+paul+melville%2Caps%2C197&sr=8-1

Special Report on NATO Scientist / Biochemist Research on 5G, Reduced Graphene Oxide, and the Molecular Biosynthetic Electronic Bioweapon! (Ep#23)

Tom Dienes
·
Apr 5
Special Report on NATO Scientist / Biochemist Research on 5G, Reduced Graphene Oxide, and the Molecular Biosynthetic Electronic Bioweapon! (Ep#23)

Special Report on Dr. Caterina Rotatore (Spec. Hon. BSc., PhD, OCT) Warnings and Research on 5G and it’s Relationship to Reduced Graphene Oxide! “I hold a PhD in Biochemistry with specialization in Physiology. I received a Post-Doctoral Fellowship from NATO / Research Council of Canada and nominee for the Anette P. Nelson Award by the Royal Society of Ca…

Shawn Paul Melville’s C.I.N. website and Substack links are listed below:

https://www.civilianintelligencenetwork.ca/

https://www.civilianintelligencenetwork.ca/blushield/

Shawn Paul Melville’s Substack

Editor/Publisher of Civilian Intelligence Network gone rogue.

Bible Gateway passage: Revelation 13 - New King James Version

https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Revelation%2013&version=NKJV

Bible Gateway passage: Revelation 13 - New King James Version

The Sword of Justice Medical Constitution

Tom Dienes
·
Apr 9
The Sword of Justice Medical Constitution

The Biodigital Convergence Transhumanist Report
The Biodigital Convergence Transhumanist Report
The Synchronization of Nanotechnology, Biotechnology, Information Technology, 6G Communication Technology, and Cognitive Technology is the Transhumanist Biodigital Convergence!
