Interview with Dr. Jessica Rose on C19 Evidence Based Data Claims vs Government Dogma of the General Consensus! (Ep#34)

Jessica Rose is a Canadian researcher with degrees in Applied Mathematics and Immunology from Memorial University of Newfoundland, Computational Biology, from Bar Ilan University, Molecular Biology from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem and Biochemistry from the Technion Institute of Technology. She has won many awards for her work in academia (specifically in Applied Mathematics and Immunology), and has accumulated hundreds of citations and recommendations, and hundreds of thousands of reads of her work. Her most recent work received 571,914 reads in only 4weeks. This work has since been force-retracted for as yet unknown reasons.

For the past three and a half years, Dr. Rose has been independently analyzing the U.S. Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) data base to bring understanding to the public of the magnitude and range of the safety signals emitted from VAERS in the context of the COVID-19 injectable products. Due to her extensive background and ability to research high-level science-based topics, she has also contributed significantly to the understanding of the mechanisms of harms of the modified mRNA COVID-19 products, in particular.

She has become a prolific writer (jessicar.substack.com / peer reviewed articles), presenter (jessicasuniverse.com) and spokes person for individuals suffering adverse events in the context of what are technologically and biologically novel products, that have recently been discovered to contain large amounts of contaminating DNA material. She works closely to provide up-to-date information and analytics to groups such as React19, the Canadian COVID Care Alliance, the World Council for Health, Science and Solidarity, Medicinal Genomics (Kevin McKernan), Children’s Health Defense, the FLCCC (recently selected to be an FLCCC International Fellow), and the International Crisis Summit, to name a few. She also maintains excellent rapport with many international journalists whose aim is to bring information to the public that is currently being censored.

She has presented her work to the European Parliament in Brussels, to FDA at three FDA Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee meetings, and at many international conferences including in England, Estonia, Sweden, Croatia, Romania, the U.S., Spain, Belgium, Switzerland, Brazil, Canada, Portugal and South Africa. She has provided affidavits and testimonies all over the world due to the depth of her knowledge and expertise relating to both VAERS, and the nature of the COVID-19 injectable products and the dangers associated with the lipid nanoparticle platform.

She has also provided testimony at a United States Senate hearing in Washington, DC, at the invitation of Senator Ron Johnson. In addition, she has met the virtual acquaintance of Senators Roberts and Rennick of Australia, and work to provide them with updated information on COVID-19-related subject matter. She has more recently been personally invited to speak at an upcoming meeting in Japan where parliamentary members will be in attendance.

Jessica has also written chapters in three books that focus on data-backed analyses of harms in the context of the COVID-19 injectable products, participated in many video documentaries, and hundreds of podcasts and interviews in order to bring data, science and discourse to the public.

Curriculum Vitae: JESSICA ROSE, PhD

EDUCATION:

Freelance data analytics – 2020-present

• Immunology/Biochemistry/Pharmacology/Virology

Duties: Analysis of pharmacovigilance databases

Post-Doc – Technion Institute of Technology 2016-2019

• Biochemistry/Protein Biology

Research Topic: Molecular Dynamics and Experimental Studies on Type II ABC Importers and copper binding proteins

Visiting Senior Scientist – Weizmann Institute of Science 2016 Spring

• Immunology

Subject: Intravital two-photon microscopy for visualization of the affinity maturation process in living mice

Post-Doc – Hebrew University of Jerusalem 2013-2015

• Molecular Biology

Research topic: Epidemiological study of Rickettsia spp. transmitted by Ixodid ticks in Israel

Diploma – EurNegVec 2014

• Geographical Information Systems Course: Geospatial tools in Vector Research

Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) Computational Biology – Bar Ilan University 2008-2013

• Dissertation title: Kinetics of Chronic Human Viruses - Comparative Analysis of Bio-Mathematical Models and their Clinical Implications

Master of Science in Medicine (MSc) Medicine(Immunology) – Memorial University of Newfoundland and Labrador 2003-2006

• Thesis title: Dynamical Systems Analysis of HIV Immunopathogenesis and the Effects of Antiretroviral Treatment Interruption

Bachelor of Science (BSc) – Memorial University of Newfoundland and Labrador 1992-2002

• Applied Mathematics

