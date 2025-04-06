Summary Video:

Scarlett Grace Biography:

Scarlett Grace is a vibrant singer, songwriter, and activist whose artistic journey is defined by authenticity and a deep commitment to her causes. Beginning her musical path at the age of 11 through musical theatre classes, Scarlett quickly discovered her passion for storytelling through song. Over the past decade, she has captivated audiences with her emotionally charged music and powerful performances.

Her recent single, “We Hold the Line,” emerged from her powerful experiences at the Freedom Convoy in 2022, reflecting her determination to be a voice for others in her country and beyond. This ability to intertwine personal stories with broader societal themes has earned Scarlett some recognition in Canada. She has been performing across Ontario for various different freedom related rallies and demonstrations for the past 3 years.

Scarlett embodies a diverse perspective in her music and activism. She has engaged with her audience by powerfully performing Eden Golan’s song, “October Rain.” Golan’s song illustrates the ongoing struggles faced by Israelis since October 7th, further illustrating Scarlett’s desire to use her platform for advocacy by covering “October Rain.”

Scarlett’s artistic evolution has garnered her recognition over the past decade, including a nomination for Artist of the Year at the 2015 Wire Awards and wins for Favourite Pop Single and Favourite Pop Artist at the 2021 New Music Awards in her hometown, Peterborough Ontario. She is currently nominated for Pop Song of the Year and Pop Artist of the Year at the 2025 New Music Awards. You can vote for her here:

Scarlett’s mission is simple yet profound: “Just to create.” She believes in the transformative power of music—not just for herself but for those who listen. If her art can evoke emotion, facilitate healing, or spark a moment of connection, then she considers her work successful.



Her latest track, R.E.M., delves into her struggles with sleep paralysis and nightmares. It serves as the first single from her anticipated debut full-length album.

Looking ahead, Scarlett is preparing to release her second single from her upcoming album. Titled “Devil On My Back,” this latest track will explore her personal journey with chronic anxiety, further revealing the depth of her lyrical storytelling and emotional honesty.

Interview Structure Questioning:

1: So tell us what inspired you to become a musician and songwriter, and how you’ve used your talent for the Freedom Convoys and your Support for Israel? Talk about your inspiration for “We hold the Line,” and your passion for singing “October Rain.”



2: From a citizen’s perspective, describe what you experienced during the Freedom Convoy’s, and what did you witness when the Trudeau government responded with the War Measures Act?



3: How did you develop your love and advocacy for Israel, and describe what you’ve encountered as you’ve faced these terrorist sympathizing protestors?



4: Weigh in on the verdict given to Chris and Tamara as Freedom Convoy Organizers.



5: How can we help and support your advocacy, and where can people find you in the digital world?

“I wrote Heartbreak walk after coming home from a walk in Peterborough and seeing how far gone my city was. Tent cities, drug addicts in the street etc. When ten years ago this was a charming small retirement city. The first verse is about the one year anniversary of the Convoy and going back to Ottawa for it. The second verse is about the fall of Peterborough and other cities in the same position. Then for the bridge I incorporated ‘Am I the Only One’ by Aaron Lewis.”

Scarlett Grace social media links listed below:

https://www.facebook.com/scarlett.grace.338

https://www.facebook.com/ScarlettGraceMusic

https://x.com/ScarlettGrace92

https://buymeacoffee.com/scarlettgrace

https://www.instagram.com/scarlettgracemusic/

Tom Dienes social media links listed below:

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100056379775590

https://twitter.com/dienes_tom

https://www.linkedin.com/in/tom-dienes-aa571428b/

My Take on Anti-Zionists:

“The hijacking of the entire world and all major Institutions by terrorist zionists kinda leaves a bad taste in peoples mouths. The modern day "Israel" are not the Israelites of the Bible. Their genetic lines trace back to Eastern Europe and not the Middle East. They've infiltrated all governments, banking, healthcare through the who media and entertainment and have been running psyops on people way too damn long. Pure evil. People who support the existence of Israel are either clueless to the big picture or evil.”

Consider what a subject matter expert has to say about this type of comment:

Telegram: @AriyanaMazda

“Let’s stop pretending this is about justice. It’s not!

It’s about people looking for someone to blame—and like cowards throughout history, they’ve settled on the Jews.

Zionism, at its core, is the belief that Jews have the right to self-determination in their ancestral homeland. Just like Arabs, the Chinese , The Russians, The Germans, The Iranians , the Japanese, The Koreans, The Ariyans aka İranians, Armenians, and every other people. Denying that right—while granting it to literally everyone else—is not “anti-imperialist.” It’s segregation in a keffiyeh.

You don’t like Netanyahu? Cool, neither do half of Israelis. You want to call out shady politicians, corruption, or globalist agendas? Do it—with names and facts. But when you start chanting “Zionists control everything” without distinction, you’re not resisting power. You’re recycling Nazi propaganda with a TikTok filter.

Let’s dismantle the sewage masquerading as “truth”:

1: “Modern-day Israelis aren’t real Jews—they’re Eastern Europeans, not from the Middle East!”

And about the dusty old Khazar theory—debunked a hundred times but still trending among the intellectually bankrupt. Most Israeli Jews today are Mizrahi and Sephardi, meaning they never left the Middle East. Even Ashkenazi Jews, who lived in Europe, carry Levantine DNA markers traced directly to ancient Israel. That “Khazar” fairytale? It was based on zero primary sources and laughed out of genetic studies. But hey, don’t let science ruin your bigotry.

2: “Zionists have infiltrated governments, banking, healthcare, media…”

Congratulations, you’ve read a remix of The Protocols of the Elders of Zion and think you’ve uncovered the Matrix. No, this isn’t some spicy new revelation—it’s old-school Nazi talking points dressed up in digital drag. Replace “Zionists” with “globalists,” and you’re still pushing the same delusional scapegoat narrative that justified genocide. Corruption exists in every nation, every institution. That’s a human power issue—not a Jewish one.

3: “Israel is an apartheid state and anyone who supports it is evil.”

Let me get this straight: Israel, the only country in the Middle East where Arabs can vote, serve in parliament, and become Supreme Court judges—is apartheid? Meanwhile, Palestinians in Lebanon and Syria are denied citizenship and basic rights. No outrage for that?

And let’s talk about real apartheid: in Judea and Samaria (aka “the West Bank,” if you prefer colonial terms), Jews are literally murdered for existing in their ancient homeland. Arab-only zones. Ethnic cleansing of Jews from Gaza. But sure—tell me more about Israeli “apartheid.”

Let’s get even clearer:

Yes, there are Israelis involved in globalist corruption.

Just like there are Americans, Russians, Chinese, Dutch, Arabs, and every other group. That’s not “Zionism.” That’s power attracting the worst kind of opportunists. Name them and shame them. But the second you make it ethnic or national, you’ve left truth behind and entered the realm of modern antisemitic cosplay.

So ya, You wanna talk corruption? Cool. Bring data.

You wanna criticize Israel’s government? Go ahead—many do. But if you're out here saying Jews shouldn't have a homeland, or blaming “Zionists” for every evil under the sun?

You’re not edgy.

You’re not a truth-teller.

You’re just wearing jackboots and hoping no one notices!

But I do…