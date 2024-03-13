Part # 1: Interview with Biodigital Convergence Nano-Bio-Info-Cogno Investigative Researcher James Scott (Ep#15)

James Scott is an investigative researcher into all the nanotechnologies and international standards surrounding the Nano-Bio-Info-Cogno-Biodigital Convergence/National Nanotechnology Initiative. He’s spent 4 years of daily research on the subject of the NWO biodigital convergence…

He is the proud owner of Barely Bruised Books, Ottawa's highest rated bookstore!

1: Policy Horizons Canada: Exploring Biodigital Convergence:

Western Constitutional Democracies are being Systematically Conquered by the General Consensus of the Techno Health Fascist Biodigital Convergence!



Kristel Van der Elst is the Director General of Policy Horizons Canada…



1: Full physical integration of biological and digital entities:



“Digital technology can be embedded in organisms, and biological components can exist as parts of digital technologies. The physical meshing, manipulating, and merging of the biological and digital are creating new hybrid forms of life and technology, each functioning in the tangible world, often with heightened capabilities.



Robots with biological brains and biological bodies with digital brains already exist, as do human-computer and brain-machine interfaces. The medical use of digital devices in humans, as well as digitally manipulated insects such as drone dragonflies and surveillance locusts, are examples of digital technology being combined with biological entities. By tapping into the nervous system and manipulating neurons, tech can be added to an organism to alter its function and purpose. New human bodies and new senses of identity could arise as the convergence continues.”



2: Coevolution of biological and digital technologies



3: Conceptual convergence of biological and digital systems



Knowledge is power…

https://horizons.service.canada.ca/en/2020/02/11/exploring-biodigital-convergence/index.shtml

2: Policy Horizons Canada: Biodigital Today and Tomorrow

https://horizons.service.canada.ca/en/2022/05/31/biodigital-today-and-tomorrow/

3: Policy Horizons Canada: The Next Digital Economy

https://horizons.service.canada.ca/en/2019/06/20/the-next-digital-economy/

4: Policy Horizons Canada: The Future of Work: Five Game Changers

https://horizons.service.canada.ca/en/2019/06/20/the-future-of-work-five-game-changers/

Kristel Van der Elst: Director General of Policy Horizons Canada is already trying to soften and normalize the language behind implementing a social credit system similar to that of Communist China…



“Task-based work and compensation relies heavily on reputation systems. Several gig work platforms use reputation systems to assist workers, customers, and employers to choose a suitable match. These systems measure and provide a score for a worker’s credibility, performance, skills, and potentially personal qualities, such as likability.[3] Some systems quantify reputation intensively, using algorithms to rate people on data coming from many aspects of their lives.



The Sesame Credit system[4] and the experimental credit granting system[5] analyze vast amounts of data, collected through apps and other sources, to rate people based on their behaviour. These increasingly sophisticated and potentially intrusive systems could be implemented on task-based platforms as this rating model becomes more widespread.”



[4] N. Kobie, “The complicated truth about China’s social credit system,” Wired, last modified Jan. 21, 2019, https://www.wired.co.uk/article/china-social-credit-system-explained.

[5] E. Xiao, “Tencent’s new credit system to use payments, social data,” Techinasia, last modified Jan. 31, 2018, https://www.techinasia.com/tencent-credit-launch.



Let’s also remember what C19 techno health fascist Justin Trudeau had to say about China back in 2013.



“The Liberal leader was asked which nation he admired most. He responded: "There's a level of admiration I actually have for China. Their basic dictatorship is actually allowing them to turn their economy around on a dime."



https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/toronto/justin-trudeau-s-foolish-china-remarks-spark-anger-1.2421351



The question we should all be asking ourselves is WHO gets to determine “right from wrong,” and define “good and bad behaviour?”

5: Standards Council of Canada: SCC

International Electrotechnical Commission: IEC

Standardization Evaluation Group: SEG

“The merging of digital technologies with biological systems is poised to create social and mass market changes, in the same way that the rise of digital computing in 1985 altered society at large. Biodigital convergence (link is external) is a new field of research exploring the interaction between digital and biological technologies and systems. Bioprinters that produce organic tissue, the medical use of digital devices in humans, and automated biofoundries (factories) for the redesign of living organisms are just a few examples. Standards have a vital role to play in assessing the long-term impact, benefits, and challenges of this new field.”



“Canada is leading international efforts at IEC to investigate research and emerging market trends, and propose a roadmap for standardization in the area. IEC established the Standardization Evaluation Group (SEG) 12 on Biodigital convergence based on the work of Kristel Van der Elst, Director General of Policy Horizons Canada, and member of the IEC Market Strategy Board responsible for identifying technological trends and market needs in the IEC fields of activity. Policy Horizons Canada spearheads Canada’s strategic foresight work (link is external) on biodigital convergence.”



“IEC appointed François Coallier, SCC Governing Council member, to lead SEG 12 as Convenor.”

https://www.scc.ca/en/news-events/news/2021/canada-forefront-exploring-biodigital-convergence

End of Part # 1

Beginning of Part # 2

6: . International Standards Regarding Biodigital Convergence from the IEC: International Electrotechnical Commission

https://www.iec.ch/homepage

a) https://www.iec.ch/system/files/2022-12/day_1_seg_12_webinar_biodigital_convergence_v1.0_0.pdf

b) https://www.iec.ch/system/files/2022-12/day_2_seg_12_webinar_biodigital_convergence_v1.0_0.pdf

c) https://www.iec.ch/system/files/2023-10/wsdcombinedpdf_0.pdf

d) According to the IEC, there's several standardization organizations involved in the standards surrounding the nanotechnologies involved in the Biodigital Convergence Human Augmentation Technologies. These standardization organizations include IEC, IEEE, ISO, ITU, ASTM, CSA and ANSI.

Ian F Akyildiz is a key player with both ITU and IEEE. This is Ian's homepage.

https://ianakyildiz.com/

https://www.ieee.org/

https://www.iso.org/home.html

https://www.itu.int/en/Pages/default.aspx

https://www.astm.org/

https://www.scc.ca/en/agl-csa

https://www.ansi.org/

7: National Nanotechnology Initiative in the US are also key players. MC ROCO at NNI has been writing up government reports on the science with full funding since the Clinton administration.

https://www.nano.gov/

a) Progress in Convergence: Basic Concepts and Applications

https://www.nsf.gov/crssprgm/nano/reports/NNI_17-0817_Progress%20In%20Convergence-Basic%20Concepts%20and%20Applications_%40MexicoCity_MC%20Roco_45min_web.pdf

b) National Nanotechnology Initiative at 20 years: Enabling New Horizons

https://www.nsf.gov/crssprgm/nano//reports/NNI-at-20-years_JNR-2023-PREPRINT-(MC-Roco)-2.pdf

8: Israel Is Spearheading a “Bio-Convergence” Revolution

https://innovationisrael.org.il/en/israel-is-spearheading-a-bio-convergence-revolution/#

9: POTUS Joe Biden and the Biodigital Convergence

All governing health officials that have pushed C19 bio-terrorism on their populations should be stripped of all power, finances, and material possessions! They should be held to account by the “vaccine” injured, by whom their judgement should be pronounced and their wealth transferred!

“We need to develop genetic engineering technologies and techniques to be able to write circuitry for cells and predictably program biology in the same way in which we write software and program computers; unlock the power of biological data, including through computing tools and artificial intelligence;”



~POTUS~ Joe Biden



https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/presidential-actions/2022/09/12/executive-order-on-advancing-biotechnology-and-biomanufacturing-innovation-for-a-sustainable-safe-and-secure-american-bioeconomy/

NOKIA - 6G

As the physical, human and digital worlds become increasingly linked to the 6G network, 6G will encompass a range of technologies beyond networking. While the first 6G networks are not projected to be commercially operational until after 2030, the groundwork is already being laid, with advancements in 5G-Advanced, as well as crucial stages on the way to 6G. Distributed massive MIMO (DmMIMO), an AI-native network fabric, new spectrum and radio designs, and the advancement of intent-based automation are some of the stepping stones.

https://www.nokia.com/innovation/technology-vision-2030/

10: Revelation 13 and the Biodigital Convergence ~ 666

https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Revelation%2013&version=NKJV

Bible Gateway passage: Revelation 13 - New King James Version

Researchers at Harvard’s Wyss Institute Develop DNA Nanorobot to Trigger Targeted Therapeutic Responses

https://wyss.harvard.edu/news/researchers-at-harvards-wyss-institute-develop-dna-nanorobot-to-trigger-targeted-therapeutic-responses/ — February 2012

A Logical Breakthrough in Medicine: The Nano-Robots of Dr. Ido Bachelet

https://nano.biu.ac.il/node/3700 — July 2014

James Scott Social Media Links, and Contact Information Listed Below:

https://twitter.com/BarelyBook?t=_d7lelAkzC5lnlEOpXmfeg&s=09

https://www.facebook.com/bestbookscanada?mibextid=ZbWKwL

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100030696348393

315 Wilbrod St. Ottawa, Ontario

barelybruisedbooks@yahoo.com

1-613-981-7718

Tom Dienes social media links listed below:

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100056379775590

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100079327241646

https://twitter.com/dienes_tom

https://www.linkedin.com/in/tom-dienes-aa571428b/

April 3rd 2025 Update Note:

Due to a highly disrespectful conversation I had with James over the phone, I no longer consider him to be a friend. He’s not in control of his emotions and lashes out with derogatory language because I’m not in alignment with his conclusions about those he’s judged as Biodigital Convergence “Shills.”

However, I will say he’s highlighted some good information regarding supplements and the Biodigital Convergence, but makes foolish broad-stroking judgements against all others who do not align specifically with his views.

I will not dismiss the work others have done to warn against the dangers C19 jabs have created on the sole basis of the solution protocols and supplements James vehemently opposes.

He uses derogatory, mocking, abusive digital intimidation tactics against all those who don’t fall in line with his understanding of the “science,” and I no longer respect him.

He posts his phone number and Ottawa address, on FB, for all those who want to engage him either on the phone or in person. Too bad I don’t live in Ottawa…

Once he was done with with his rant on the phone he hung up…

He’s a real “tough guy,” online and over the phone…

LOL!!!

0 Respect for you now James!!!

Don’t you ever consider that maybe some of the conclusions you’ve drawn from your internet research are incorrect regarding the Biodigital Convergence and the protocols offered by the “shills” I’ve interviewed on my podcast?

You dismiss everyone but yourself James.

I think it’s good you’re taking an active role in raising awareness in your community about the Biodigital Convergence James, but you tend to look at a document and draw very broad stroking conclusions about how nanotechnology will be the imminent death of us all, and that all these detox protocols are by default evil. Nano is a scale of measurement. 1 billionth of a meter, and that in of itself does not mean it’s toxic to our bodies. Are you a scientist James? Have you tested any of these supplements and demonstrated how these nanotechnology supplements actually work in real time on the human body? There’s a lot of theories and documentation out there James, but I think you error in some of the conclusions you’ve drawn.

I don’t like what these transhumanists want to do with our bodies and cities either, but that’s where the technology and AI governance is going either way. There’s a reason all this information is posted publicly James, and you’re amplifying what’s already taking place. World governments are all involved and transitioning to this system. I believe raising awareness online is a very effective tool at communicating these issues for personal decision making. There’s nanotech in our water, air, food, etc, and a healthy body has a way of inherently fighting off what’s potentially harmful. Don’t like my take? That’s your freedom James.

All I wanted to do is give you some credit for the work you’ve done…

There’s no point engaging you, you’ve already made up your mind, and you’ve surrounded yourself in an echo chamber. You need to bring balance into your approach James.

I certainly don’t have all the answers, but I have an open mind with respect to all things being presented out there. Everyone has an opinion, and respectful engagement is key to our mutual learning. The problem I have with James is he essentially writes off anyone’s work that doesn’t specifically align with his way of thinking about biodigital convergence. I understand why he thinks the way he does, and throwing out links for every statement that doesn’t align with his thinking isn’t science. Many people I’ve interviewed have made huge sacrifices to take the positions they’ve taken against C19 jabs, and to write them off completely on the basis of their solution protocols is not right in my books. On the other hand, I’m all for reviewing solid evidence based research that specifically shows us how these protocols integrate us into Biodigital Convergence. I’m looking for a level of professionalism from James, and let the evidence speak for itself. Shawn Paul Melville makes an excellent case in his book GQD Particle - The Transhumanist Quantum Agenda, but I know James dismisses Blueshield technology as a solution protocol. Like I said, I don’t have all the answers and my interviews showcase the individual’s work for what it is.

You decide…

James takes a good active approach at raising awareness of Biodigital Convergence, and he’s very knowledgeable and forthcoming about his position. That’s fine, but I do have issue with his approach against those he disagrees with, and how he conducts himself over the phone and online.

Stigmatizing those he disagrees with as merely “shills” and “grifters” is foolish.