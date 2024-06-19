The Biodigital Convergence Transhumanist Report

Interview with Dr. Joseph Sansone Who is a Psychotherapist Opposed to Psychopathic Authoritarianism - LAWFARE: Ban the C19 Jab Resolution…
Dr. Joseph Sansone is a psychotherapist opposed to psychopathic authoritarianism.
  
Tom Dienes
3
57:49
Part # 2: Interview with Beth Blackmore on Strengthening and Empowering Your Mental Health, Using Your Voice, and Being Strong Against…
Take Ownership of Your Life's Circumstances and Don't Remain a Victim!
  
Tom Dienes
1:21:49
Part # 3: Interview with Civilian Intelligence Network's Manager Shawn Paul Melville Discussing His New Book Titled: GQD: The Transhumanist…
Graphene Quantum Dot: The Transhumanist Quantum Agenda
  
Tom Dienes
1:41:53

May 2024

Interview with British MWR 5G Weapons Engineer Mark Steele: Democide (Ep#28)
The 5G Biodigital Convergence MWR Democide
  
Tom Dienes
167
59:51
Interview with Former Pfizer Employee, Biotech Analyst, and Med-Legal Expert Karen Kingston on the C19 Bioweapon! (Ep#27)
Those Who Sacrifice for Truth Will be Honored by the Unseen Heavenly Realms! Maranatha!
  
Tom Dienes
1
1:57:10

April 2024

Interview with Purely Resonance (Healers Who Share) CEO Michelle Giliberto Discussing Water Vibration Imprinting as a Delivery Mechanism for…
"We take this to another level by imprinting water with specific vibrations using proprietary radionics machines."
  
Tom Dienes
1
1:01:31
Interview with Medical Freedom Activist Hope Schachter and R.N. Gail Macrae on a Mother's Battle with Hospital "Standard of Care" Protocols…
Autumn Schachter's Story of Entrapment within the Medical Industrial Complex!
  
Tom Dienes
1:37:03
The Esoteric Watchers Scientifica: Ethos
Fear Not for Death is only the Transitional Conversion of Matter and Energy
  
Tom Dienes
1
Part # 2: Interview with Oncologist Dr. William Makis on the State of C19 Neo-Communist (WEF) Government Propaganda vs Empirical Scientific…
Know the Difference Between Evidence Based Decision Making Over Snake Oil Salesmanship Propaganda!
  
Tom Dienes
1:44:21
The Sword of Justice Medical Constitution
Officer of the Kingdom: Christo et Ecclesiae -- Veritas -- 10 Constitutional Governing Medical Precepts!
  
Tom Dienes
1
Special Report on NATO Scientist / Biochemist Research on 5G, Reduced Graphene Oxide, and the Molecular Biosynthetic Electronic Bioweapon…
Modified Clathrin Protein for G.O. Uptake & Endocytosis - Modified Bacterial Luciferase to Sustain & Power the Intracellular Graphene Quantum Dots …
  
Tom Dienes
43:39
Interview with Military Veteran NRP Medic Harry Fisher Warning of the Dangers Behind the C19 Jabs & Protocols - Officer of the Kingdom…
Investigate the C19 Symptom of "Happy Hypoxia"
  
Tom Dienes
46:22
